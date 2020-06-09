Donovan: Treating addiction in teenagers

Do you suspect or know that your teen has a drug or alcohol addiction problem? This is a situation that occurs across the spectrum of American families, regardless of income or education level, cultural or ethnic heritage, or geographic location. More than 22 million Americans have a drug or alcohol abuse problem, and more than a third of them are under the age of 26.
What can you do to get help if your family is among these statistics? Addiction is a disease, and it is considered chronic, but treatable. Treatment is based on a number of factors, so each case is handled individually and geared toward the needs of the patient.
If your son or daughter was having difficulty with math in school, extra help may bring grades up and lead to better performance. Addiction treatment isn’t quite so simple. Once your child is in a good program, expect relapses along the way — but those relapses can actually be part of the healing process, a lifelong process that requires support from the family. That family support will involve parents and other adults learning about addiction and recovery so they understand the process and do not see struggles as failures.
The Partnership for Drug-free Kids identified a number of factors that any good recovery program should include: Comprehensive, age-appropriate assessment that evaluates the patient from all perspectives and can then allow qualified, experienced staff to develop a personalized program; the ability of the agency to provide all of the services required as part of the program; an emphasis on family involvement as part of the recovery; and educating the patient to understand his or her role in recovery.
There may be risk factors that have led the teen to become addicted to a harmful substance and which may make it more likely the teen will become addicted. These factors include having one or more family member with an addiction problem; depression, anxiety or mental illness; and traumatic experiences in the past, such as death of a loved one, family breakups or physical or emotional abuse. A good evaluation would include an assessment of these issues.
Teens are also vulnerable because they are still in the process of developing into adults, and some are more mature than others. Changes are happening on physical, emotional and psychological levels. Abusing alcohol and drugs during this stage of life can have a very negative effect as teens go through this part of their growth.
It is easy for parents or other significant adults in a teen’s life to see their child’s addiction as a failure on their part, as something to be embarrassed by or something to hide. There is no shame in admitting their child has a problem, and there is no shame in seeking help. Just the opposite. By admitting there is a problem and by seeking help, their teen will be able to get the support and resources needed to recover.
Maybe friends or other family members have dealt with or are dealing with a similar situation. Ask them where they went for help. Family physicians and other health care providers can be great resources for referrals to appropriate agencies. The Human Services Coalition of Cayuga County partners with The Citizen to publish an annual directory of services available locally, organized by the type of service.
Once the important step to obtain treatment is taken for the troubled teen, providers will recommend several options that may include outpatient care, day treatment, hospitalization or residential care. Treatment may be ongoing and will require the support of family and friends, not just for the patient, but for the parents and other adults involved in the process of recovery. Some of these options may be modified by the health care providers due to safety precautions for COVID-19.
If the teen’s behavior has resulted in an action that resulted in trouble with law enforcement, there are juvenile drug courts in place to help the teen and the family get the support necessary to deal with the issue. Treatment providers work in conjunction with the criminal justice system to ensure the teen is complying with any court ordered requirements of the program.
Whatever the situation with the teen, there is help. Families should not be afraid to find it. Lives are at stake.
Timothy Donovan, of Auburn, is a member of the Cayuga County Alcohol and Substance Abuse Subcommittee, and is a Cayuga County alcohol and substance abuse recovery advocate. He can be reached at timmy5710@yahoo.com.
