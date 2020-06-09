Donovan: Treating addiction in teenagers

There may be risk factors that have led the teen to become addicted to a harmful substance and which may make it more likely the teen will become addicted. These factors include having one or more family member with an addiction problem; depression, anxiety or mental illness; and traumatic experiences in the past, such as death of a loved one, family breakups or physical or emotional abuse. A good evaluation would include an assessment of these issues.

Teens are also vulnerable because they are still in the process of developing into adults, and some are more mature than others. Changes are happening on physical, emotional and psychological levels. Abusing alcohol and drugs during this stage of life can have a very negative effect as teens go through this part of their growth.

It is easy for parents or other significant adults in a teen’s life to see their child’s addiction as a failure on their part, as something to be embarrassed by or something to hide. There is no shame in admitting their child has a problem, and there is no shame in seeking help. Just the opposite. By admitting there is a problem and by seeking help, their teen will be able to get the support and resources needed to recover.