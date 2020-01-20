Donovan: Vaping a growing danger

I can summarize my opinion of vaping in three words: harmful, unhealthy and dangerous. More than 40 million Americans are addicted to some form of nicotine, more than are addicted to alcohol or narcotics. A frightening trend in the abuse of nicotine is the popularity of vaping and the use of e-cigarettes by teens and young adults. The American Lung Association considers the use of these products by this segment of the population to be at an epidemic level.
E-cigarettes and vaping are similar but there are distinct differences. An electronic cigarette looks like a traditional cigarette, but it contains a nicotine cartridge, an atomizer which creates the vapor and a battery. When it is used up it is thrown away. A vaping device has a mouthpiece, a refillable tank, an atomizer and a rechargeable battery.
These devices can be used many times, and some of them resemble computer flash drives, which makes it easy for young people to hide them. A study by the University of Michigan showed that the use of vaping products by high school students has more than doubled since 2017, and fewer than 25% of them believe that vaping is “very harmful” to health.
The most common reason stated for trying vaping products was introduction by friends and the variety of flavors. In 2018 more than 3 million students had tried vaping, and more than 20 million students said they had seen advertising for vaping products.
Vaping devices and e-cigarettes heat a liquid, typically nicotine-based, and convert it to a vapor. But this is not harmless water vapor. In addition to the nicotine, this vapor can contain heavy metals, carcinogens and flavorings created by harmful chemicals. Some companies have added vitamin E, which is found in many meats and vegetables, but is not meant to be inhaled. It can damage the lungs and cause breathing difficulties or even lead to respiratory distress.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Administration are both investigating the increase in lung disease and other issues that have affected more than 1,500 people, including more than 30 who died, over the past few years. The main common component among these statistics is the use of vaping products.
In the summer of 2019 six previously healthy and active patients, most of them teens, had to be taken to hospitals for chest pain and/or difficulty breathing. Again the common component was vaping. This prompted investigation of vaping product manufacturers by law enforcement agencies and new research by medical professionals about the dangers of vaping. One finding was that some vapers were adding THC-based products to the devices. THC is the chemical found in marijuana.
Dr. John Carl, a pulmonologist at the Cleveland Clinic, has found that vaping increases inflammation in the lungs and can paralyze the cilia, which are hair like projections that protect the lungs, and this can lead to lung infections, pneumonia and other respiratory ailments. The nicotine in vaping products can cause the same cardio-vascular problems that smoking cigarettes does, such as heart attacks, strokes and high blood pressure.
We have to protect the young people of our community from these dangerous products and chemicals. Because these products are marketed as having so many flavors and that they are safer than cigarettes (which they aren’t), kids think they are safe to use. I am encouraged that the parents in Cayuga County and around the country are starting to get involved for the sake of their children’s health, but we need to do more and do it soon.
Parentsagainstvaping.org, ash.org and truthinitiative.org are online resources that work to fight against vaping. As a community health advocate, I personally see the effects of vaping and other addictions locally. I would like to see more support groups for people who use vaping products and for the families that care about their children. This is literally a life-or-death situation. I don’t want to see anything happen to you or anyone in your family because of vaping.
Timothy Donovan, of Auburn, is a member of the Cayuga County Drug-Free Community Coalition and the Cayuga County Alcohol and Substance Abuse Sub-Committee. For more information, he can be reached at timmy5710@yahoo.com.