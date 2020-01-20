Donovan: Vaping a growing danger

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Vaping devices and e-cigarettes heat a liquid, typically nicotine-based, and convert it to a vapor. But this is not harmless water vapor. In addition to the nicotine, this vapor can contain heavy metals, carcinogens and flavorings created by harmful chemicals. Some companies have added vitamin E, which is found in many meats and vegetables, but is not meant to be inhaled. It can damage the lungs and cause breathing difficulties or even lead to respiratory distress.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Administration are both investigating the increase in lung disease and other issues that have affected more than 1,500 people, including more than 30 who died, over the past few years. The main common component among these statistics is the use of vaping products.

In the summer of 2019 six previously healthy and active patients, most of them teens, had to be taken to hospitals for chest pain and/or difficulty breathing. Again the common component was vaping. This prompted investigation of vaping product manufacturers by law enforcement agencies and new research by medical professionals about the dangers of vaping. One finding was that some vapers were adding THC-based products to the devices. THC is the chemical found in marijuana.