Downtown developments: Two Auburn businesses move, one under new ownership

The downtown Auburn business landscape has been especially active lately. Along with new businesses opening, two have relocated to the center of the city and another is under new ownership.
Now open at 15 State St. is Riordan Realty, the real estate business started in 2009 by agent Susan Malandruccolo Riordan. Her office was previously located at 4 E. Genesee St., next to Dunkin'.
Riordan told The Citizen she moved her office further downtown for the visibility. Now located across from Prison City Pub & Brewery, Moondog's Lounge and Osteria Salina, she's gotten just that.
"There's action all day long in this spot," she said. "Even at night it's so nice around here with the restaurants and live music."
Her new office, which Riordan is leasing from owner JBJ Real Property, is also bigger than her old one. That allowed her to hire two new agents last week, she said, growing her team to 15.
For more information on Riordan Realty, call (315) 252-4687 or visit riordanrealty.net.
Also new downtown is Nate's Barber Shop, which recently moved from Seymour Street into Suite 230 of the Lorraine Building at 128 Genesee St.
Owner Nathan Torrance told The Citizen that he hopes being in the heart of the city's business district leads to more clientele for him and his staff of one to give haircuts, shaves, brow treatments and more at the full-service barbershop. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays by appointment only.
For more information on Nate's Barber Shop, call (315) 515-0782 or visit facebook.com/therealnatesbarbershop.
Meanwhile, the UPS Store, located in Suite 102 of Metcalf Plaza at 144 Genesee St., changed hands from longtime owner Glenn Churchill to Noel Wilfeard on Sept. 1.
Wilfeard has been with UPS for nine years, he told The Citizen, and owns an additional UPS Store in Rochester. His first priority running the Auburn store is familiarizing himself with the community and improving the services the store offers, which include printing, shipping, packaging, faxing, scanning and more. Passport photos and fingerprinting will come in 2022, he said.
The store has already added notarizing services, Wilfeard continued, and implemented UPS's Pack & Ship Guarantee. Under the guarantee, items packed at the store and shipped from there are guaranteed against loss or damage. In the event of either, customers are reimbursed for the value of the item as they declare it, as well as the cost of packaging and shipping.
Wilfeard said the two staff he's inherited at the UPS Store have helped him provide those services to the community, and he has two more full-time hires joining the team in the coming weeks.
"I'm passionate about the services provided by UPS Stores and their franchisees’ strong local community ties. I’ve never met a more committed group than my fellow franchisees, and I’m really looking forward to bringing that passion to my Auburn location," he said. "I’m very happy to be a part of the small business community here and am thankful for the great welcoming I’ve received."
For more information on the UPS Store in Auburn, call (315) 282-0622 or visit locations.theupsstore.com/ny/auburn/144-genesee-st.
