Downtown developments: Two Auburn businesses move, one under new ownership

The downtown Auburn business landscape has been especially active lately. Along with new businesses opening, two have relocated to the center of the city and another is under new ownership.

Now open at 15 State St. is Riordan Realty, the real estate business started in 2009 by agent Susan Malandruccolo Riordan. Her office was previously located at 4 E. Genesee St., next to Dunkin'.

Riordan told The Citizen she moved her office further downtown for the visibility. Now located across from Prison City Pub & Brewery, Moondog's Lounge and Osteria Salina, she's gotten just that.

"There's action all day long in this spot," she said. "Even at night it's so nice around here with the restaurants and live music."

Her new office, which Riordan is leasing from owner JBJ Real Property, is also bigger than her old one. That allowed her to hire two new agents last week, she said, growing her team to 15.

For more information on Riordan Realty, call (315) 252-4687 or visit riordanrealty.net.

Also new downtown is Nate's Barber Shop, which recently moved from Seymour Street into Suite 230 of the Lorraine Building at 128 Genesee St.