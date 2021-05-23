 Skip to main content
Drag Brunch at Springside to support children's hospital
ENTERTAINMENT

Drag Brunch at Springside to support children's hospital

Springside Inn

The Springside Inn in Fleming.

 Provided

The third annual Drag Brunch supporting the Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital and Children's Miracle Network will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming.

The event will feature performances by Ivanna Michaels, Miss Drips, Rhea Listic, Ginger Gigi Diamond, Angelo Valentino and Sister Sasha Lalick. Seating begins at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets are $40 and include the meal, tip and donation to the hospital and network. The hospital serves a 17-county radius from Pennsylvania to the Canadian border, and is the only level-one pediatric trauma center in that area. The 71-bed facility has more than 100,000 pediatric encounters a year.

For more information, or tickets, call Thom at (315) 729-3365 or Sheryl at (315) 406-3126.

