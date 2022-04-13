Drawing inspiration: Union Springs students wins national art award

When Angelia Scholz was asked to speak with her art teacher last month, she wondered if she had done something wrong.

But when the 17-year-old Union Springs High School senior walked into the classroom of her teacher, Jason Charles, she learned the opposite was true. He told Scholz she had received a silver medal in the drawing and illustration category of the national 2022 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. As happy as she was, she told The Citizen, Charles was equally happy for her.

"I was blanking, I was just in shock. He started tearing up a little bit and I didn't want to start crying," she said.

The competition showcases the efforts of the country's top young artists and writers. Scholz's piece, "Sunday Tradition," placed in the top 1% of finalists out of over 350,000 submissions. The piece originally garnered a gold key, or first place, at the 2022 Central New York Scholastic Art Awards earlier this year, and advanced to the national level.

The silver medal is the latest in a series of accolades Scholz has racked up in recent years. She won a gold key in the central New York contest in 2019 and 2020, and a silver key in 2021. Also last year, a charcoal portrait of her sister scored Scholz the victory in the Congressional Art Competition in U.S. Rep. John Katko's district, and the piece was displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

"Sunday Tradition," which Scholz drew in the fall, was inspired by sights she regularly sees in her family's household. Describing her clan as "very Italian," she said her mother, Jacqueline, makes meatballs "every Sunday, pretty much," so she wanted to capture that atmosphere. The idea came about after she and Charles talked about her family and Italian culture.

"We just wanted to encapsulate the idea of Italian culture, what it's like for my family on Sundays, in a picture," Scholz said.

After she graduates high school, Scholz plans to go to college and obtain a doctorate in physical therapy. Since she is also an athlete, she said art provides her an opportunity to get away from the rigors of competitive sports, allowing her to "clear my mind, hold a pencil and just draw."

Hand-drawn art is her preferred medium, she said. She is "not a very abstract person," as she enjoys capturing something as she sees it.

Art has been an interest of Scholz's since she was younger, as she would sketch images of characters from TV shows and comic books. Taking art classes with Charles helped her reach a different level, she said, assisting her in learning how to draw the proportions of human anatomy and other artistic skills. She praised Charles' proficiency as an instructor.

"He would never admit how good of a teacher he is," Scholz said. "He could teach anyone how to draw, and I feel like he could at least be a college professor. He just does so much for me, not just as a teacher, but as a person."

Charles, who has taught art at Union Springs for over two decades, said that after teaching students for years, he comes to think of them as "like my kids." Scholz is no exception, as Charles said he views her as "a daughter of mine that I do not have." When Charles found out Scholz won the silver medal, he was just as excited as her mother was, he said.

"She's a very hard worker. She comes into class every day willing to learn, she's very receptive to learning. And really, she just wants to get better. She also has a little bit of a competitive edge," he said. "Her being also an athlete, because she just doesn't do art ... I can tell all of those things came together, and that's what ultimately got her to win this big award."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

