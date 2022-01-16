Drumming up support: New program helps Auburn student pursue musical passion

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A couple years ago, Jane Stebbins-Skowron would DJ a monthly birthday party for the children at the Auburn Rescue Mission's housing complex on Merriman Circle.

Every time she did, she was joined by young Amar Cooney. As Stebbins-Skowron spun the songs, the child would "drum on anything he could get his hands on," she said.

Stebbins-Skowron soon realized that Amar, who lives at the public housing complex with his mother and sisters, didn't have the money to pursue his obvious passion for music. Drum lessons cost a lot, drum kits a lot more. So she thought of a way he could pursue it. She approached the board of the Music United Foundation, the nonprofit she co-founded 11 years ago to raise money for musicians and their families in desperate times, and presented the women with an idea: a program that buys lessons and instruments for local, musically inclined children in need.

Through the program, Create a Musician, Amar has now joined local youth music organization Perform 4 Purpose and taken months of drum lessons with local instructor Randy Mucedola. Days after Christmas, Stebbins-Skowron surprised the 12-year-old by showing up on his doorstep with a drum kit. Amar immediately burst into tears, he told The Citizen on Thursday.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, is this really happening right now?'" he said. "I thought it was a dream for a minute."

The foundation, a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization, hopes to raise $3,000 on GoFundMe to continue the Create a Musician program with more children like Amar. Stebbins-Skowron told The Citizen the goal is at least a few children a year. Their grades are monitored by the foundation, and if they fall below a B average they can no longer participate in the program.

In Amar's case, that part of the program has worked. He struggled with schoolwork at Genesee Elementary, and with anger, before starting drum lessons. The instrument "changed my life," he said.

His mother, Sabrina Green Singleton, saw the same change.

"His life literally turned upside down, in a good way. He focuses better, and knows he can't do drums if he doesn't do well in school," she told The Citizen. "We're forever grateful for this program."

Stebbins-Skowron was similarly emotional recalling the delivery of the drums to Amar. The foundation hoped to deliver them before Christmas, with all the women board members present, but their plan was thwarted by COVID-19. Instead, Stebbins-Skowron and her husband, Mike, delivered and assembled the $500 kit, an electronic one by manufacturer Ddrum.

The kit was recommended by Speno Music owner Mike Speno as a quieter alternative to a standard drum kit, which would have violated the noise rules at Merriman Circle, Stebbins-Skowron said. To everyone else the drums make light tapping noises, but Amar hears the snares, cymbals and more through headphones. Speno donated an $80 pair that was given to him along with the kit, which he discounted for the foundation. Supporting local music businesses is part of the foundation's mission, and Stebbins-Skowron knows businesses like Speno's will give back.

"Mike is so good to us," she said. "It takes a village."

Above Speno Music, Amar has been taking drum lessons with Mucedola for a few months. The 12-year-old is "excellent," the longtime teacher said, already showing a talent for rhythm and a drive uncommon among students his age. He frequently improvises, a skill his mother said he first learned using an app on his phone. That may be why jazz is his favorite genre to drum so far.

"He wants it," Mucedola told The Citizen. "A kid who comes in and wants it, as opposed to a kid who wants to try it, or 'Mom and Dad are making me do it' — a kid who wants it always does better."

Amar practices on his new kit at least a few hours a day. He wants to continue with Perform 4 Purpose and eventually sit behind its "Stevens kit," a donation from Renee Stevens, wife of Prison City Rockers drummer Rich Stevens, after he passed away in 2019. Amar's favorite songs to perform with the organization include "Radioactive" by Imagine Dragons and "Jolene" by Dolly Parton.

Wherever his passion for music takes him, Amar said he hopes it ignites the passions of others.

"I want to be big in life," he said, "and inspire other people to do the things that they love."

Stebbins-Skowron believes the first participant in the Create a Musician program will do just that.

"I believe some day we're going to see him on TV," she said. "He's an amazing young man."

She also hopes Amar helps ignite the program itself. The Music United Foundation has donated more than $175,000 to local musicians and their families, and now the women of its board are turning their fundraising talents toward local youth. Stebbins-Skowron said music will be the focus at first, but the program could one day expand to other performing arts like dance and theater.

"For most kids, whatever they get in school is all they get. It's impossible for them to get ahead unless their parents have money," she said. "There are a lot of children in Auburn who don't have that."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

