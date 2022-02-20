Dry cleaning dynasty: Auburn business celebrates 100 years

Joe Gagliostro was afraid his family business would fall short of its 100th anniversary by a year or two.

The business, Muldoon Dry Cleaners in Auburn and Skaneateles, was "crushed" by COVID-19, Gagliostro told The Citizen on Friday. Most of the reasons people have their clothes dry cleaned — from weddings and funerals to office shifts and trade shows — suddenly evaporated in March 2020. Weeks into the pandemic, Gagliostro and his wife, Diana, were the last of about 15 staff hanging on.

But Muldoon was able to make it to the century mark. As life slowly returned to normal, the dry cleaner recovered about 80% of its business, Gagliostro said, and its staff is back up to five.

"People still aren't on business flights or shaking hands at conventions, but they're getting back out socially," he said. "People still want to put a nice dress shirt on and go out for dinner."

COVID-19 was hardly the first time the dry cleaner had to change. The business is "immensely" different today, Gagliostro said, than it was when William Muldoon began scrubbing clothes with a washboard in his house about 100 years ago. The exact year he did that, however, is unclear. Some advertisements say 1923, while one from 1934 thanks customers for 13 years of service.

Regardless, Muldoon took the business from his home to shops on Water Street, and later Genesee Street. By 1934, the dry cleaner had outgrown the latter and opened its current Auburn location on Grant Avenue — first No. 95, then 103, 109 and 117, as the road was renumbered. Around 1955, Muldoon hired Dominick Gagliostro, Joe's grandfather. He worked his way into owning the business with Carmen A. Quattrociocchi, and bought his partner out in 1968. The next owner was Joe's father, Joseph, who started working there straight out of school in the early 1970s.

Joe did the same thing. He started as a teen at Muldoon in 2003, and for about eight years, he worked there side by side with the two generations before him. Dominick passed away in 2010.

"It's priceless to carry on his work that he taught me through my own hands, as he did every day," Joe said. "I'm grateful to my grandparents and my parents before me for keeping it going."

Along with becoming the third generation of the family to own Muldoon, Joe and Diana opened the dry cleaner's second location in Skaneateles. For years they operated from other businesses, including Bob's True Value Hardware and a video store near the Hilltop Restaurant. Then, around 2010, Muldoon got its own space in the village at 29 Fennell St., behind Skaneateles Nails & Spa.

The second location opened as many dry cleaners were closing. The business has been "decimated" over the last century, Gagliostro said, by wash-and-wear clothing, the increasing popularity of casual dress and other social and technological developments. When his grandfather owned Muldoon, there were not only more clothes to clean, but more competition to clean them.

"At one point there were over a dozen cleaners in Auburn," he said. "That was back when every guy was wearing a suit, tie and top hat regardless of his occupation."

On the other hand, dry cleaning has become safer and more convenient, Gagliostro said. Technology has made its environmentally harmful chemicals and even its misplaced clothes things of the past.

What hasn't changed about Muldoon, however, is the personal connection with customers. Gagliostro said he's often handed clothing by people whose fathers and grandfathers handed clothing to his.

"We try to know everyone as much as we can. You're not a number," he said. "We know their name, their spouse, where they work, what basketball team they like. It's part of the service."

That tradition could continue with Joe and Diana's 14-year-old daughter, Sophia, who's already recycling hangers and sweeping floors at Muldoon on weekends.

Whether or not she decides to become the fourth generation of the Gagliostro family to own and operate the dry cleaner, her father just hopes she has the chance.

"We give 100% every day to carry on the business and the name," he said. "I hope Muldoon is here for her."

