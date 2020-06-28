Dual degree: Union Springs student achieves a local first

All the homework made his schedule at Union Springs hectic, Walawender continued, particularly in the winter. That was when he'd split his time with rehearsals for the school's musicals, such as "Bye Bye Birdie" this spring. Meanwhile, Walawender was a three-sport athlete, participating in soccer, bowling and track and field.

In a news release, Cayuga Community College President Dr. Brian Durant said he was impressed by Walawender's determination.

"He completed a demanding program that will prepare him to continue his education," Durant said.

Likewise, Walawender believes his college career will benefit from him being so busy in high school. He learned time management skills he otherwise wouldn't have, he said. And he's held onto that lesson a little harder since finding out that his advance credits won't be accepted at the college he's attending, Bennington College in Vermont. He's not too bothered by that, though.

"It's cool to be able to do it, and to say that I was able to do it," he said.