Dual degree: Union Springs student achieves a local first

High school graduations this month will be historic for every student due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one Union Springs senior will be making his own history as well.
Dylan Walawender, 18, of Cayuga, will graduate today from Union Springs High School. And when he does, he'll become the first student to earn his diploma the same semester he earned a degree at Cayuga Community College. Walawender recently earned an Associate of Science from the college by taking courses through the Cayuga Advantage Program.
The college canceled its commencement due to the pandemic, and invites graduates to participate in next year's ceremony. But Walawender will get his chance to walk across the stage today when Union Springs holds its ceremony, which will divide students into sections based on their last name in the interest of social distancing.
In an interview with The Citizen on Thursday, Walawender said the pandemic does make it difficult to celebrate his accomplishment. But the end of his demanding workload is satisfying enough.
"It feels pretty good," he said.
Walawender was a sophomore when he found out he could earn a college degree simultaneously. Feeling it would allow him to focus his college studies on his interests — literature and creative writing — he began registering for every Cayuga course he could. Most were in math and science, qualifying him for a degree from the college's Liberal Arts and Sciences: Math & Science program.
All the homework made his schedule at Union Springs hectic, Walawender continued, particularly in the winter. That was when he'd split his time with rehearsals for the school's musicals, such as "Bye Bye Birdie" this spring. Meanwhile, Walawender was a three-sport athlete, participating in soccer, bowling and track and field.
In a news release, Cayuga Community College President Dr. Brian Durant said he was impressed by Walawender's determination.
"He completed a demanding program that will prepare him to continue his education," Durant said.
Likewise, Walawender believes his college career will benefit from him being so busy in high school. He learned time management skills he otherwise wouldn't have, he said. And he's held onto that lesson a little harder since finding out that his advance credits won't be accepted at the college he's attending, Bennington College in Vermont. He's not too bothered by that, though.
"It's cool to be able to do it, and to say that I was able to do it," he said.
Walawender hopes to become a professor of literature or creative writing, he said, to "become involved in the dialogue of that field and do a lot of my own writing as well." If nothing else, the pandemic has given him time for that — he's been reading a book a week, and writing. He prefers shorter forms, such as poetry, prose and short stories.
And Walawender should be able to continue giving time to those interests at Bennington, where he doesn't plan on working on any extra degrees.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.