Durant: Cautiously returning to normal at Cayuga Community College

A new semester, even one coming amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is an energetic time at Cayuga Community College. The spring 2022 term is no different. Our students are back in class, whether online or in person, and their enthusiasm for their education and future careers is unmistakable. We’re excited to see them succeed, and to support them in every way possible.

I’m proud of the community-minded approach our staff, faculty and students demonstrated over the past two years. Staff and faculty quickly adapted to our health guidelines to combat the pandemic, without losing focus on the needs of our students. And no matter how many obstacles the pandemic has thrown at our students, they persevered. Their resilience is an inspiration, and it’s with their health and success in mind that we dedicate ourselves each semester.

We remain committed to protecting our campus community with COVID-19 testing and safety protocols, but we are taking responsible strides toward returning to more on-campus activities. More classes are back on campus, indoor athletics and our student theater returned in the fall, and more student activities are resuming. And this spring we are determined to resume hosting an in-person commencement. Our plans for resuming this treasured tradition will be announced soon.

Student safety and learning preferences continue to be our primary concerns for the spring 2022 semester. We know our students excel in an online platform — they proved that over the past two years. But we also know some students prefer to be back in the classroom, learning in person from our talented faculty and exchanging ideas with their classmates. This semester, as we did in the fall 2021 term, we are again offering a mix of online and in-person courses, as well as classes that include both settings. Students know the learning environment they prefer, and this formula allows them to select their favorite approach as they pursue their degree.

We continue developing new academic programs that combine dynamic instruction and the potential to graduate students into careers or transfer opportunities. Our human services program started in the fall 2021 semester, and prepares students for careers such as social workers, therapists, counselors and other fields dedicated to helping those in need. For the fall 2022 semester, we’re launching a new music program that will prepare graduates to transfer to a four-year institution and eventually pursue careers in music performance or music education. Programs like human services and music are core examples of what Cayuga offers: forward-thinking curriculum led by talented faculty designed to prepare students for careers or future educational avenues.

Along with these new programs, our long-term projects are coming to fruition. Our new Culinary Institute in Auburn is thriving. The inaugural class of students excelled in the fall, and they are back this spring to take their next step toward fulfilling careers in the hospitality industry. In the fall, we offered five one-night courses for members of our community to expand their culinary skills and enjoy the new facility. For many of these courses, we emphasized a community connection, whether it was highlighting local breweries or our local agriculture. These classes were well-attended, and they will return later this spring.

In Oswego County, construction of our Advanced Manufacturing Institute is almost complete, and we expect to host a ribbon-cutting this semester. Located on our Fulton campus, the AMI is dedicated to supporting students who are interested in earning certificates, credentials or a degree to prepare for careers in regional industries. Courses are open to members of our workforce who are eager to learn new skills and hone their current talents to advance their careers. Local industry leaders were vital partners in the design of the AMI and in developing the curriculum. I’m confident those students and members of the workforce who complete courses at the AMI will be in excellent position to begin, continue or resume their chosen careers.

I would like to close with a thank you to everyone who played a role in keeping our communities safe over the past two years. This has been an exhausting experience for all of us. But whether you are a leader in local government, an educator in our school districts or a health care professional working tirelessly to care for your patients, the past two years would have been more challenging and traumatic without your essential contributions. Our communities are fortunate to have such dedicated professionals who refused to lose heart in the face of the pandemic. Thank you for all you’ve done, and all you continue to do.

In the months ahead, I anticipate we will have other exciting updates about Cayuga and our opportunities for students. I look forward to sharing these updates with our communities, and to continuing our work supporting students at Cayuga.

Dr. Brian Durant is president of Cayuga Community College. For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu or call (315) 255-1743.

