E-aster: Cayuga County-area churches celebrate Holy Week online

St. Mary's pastor the Rev. Frank Lioi said his parishioners have appreciated having their Holy Week services online. However, much of Mass is a dialogue between the priest and the congregation, he continued, so it's strange for him to turn Mass into a monologue. Along with that, Lioi feels parishioners are missing the ability to receive Holy Communion.

"Perhaps what this whole coronavirus pandemic has done is make all of us more aware of what we always took for granted and how much we need each other as individuals and as a society," he said. "I have a feeling that when are able to assemble once again in church, there will be great rejoicing. It will be a real Easter of renewal and new life!"

Another Holy Week tradition that many Cayuga County worshipers will miss this year is the Easter sunrise service. It's a tradition for the United Church of Auburn, which traditionally gathers at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming that cold spring morning. The service also draws people from outside the congregation, member Kathy Scozzari said.

"Though the service is nearly always crisp (often, downright cold) it begins on a solemn note and ends filling our hearts with joy," said Scozzari, who has attended the service for years with her husband, Paul. "We feel a sense of loss knowing we won't experience it this year."