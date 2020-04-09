E-aster: Cayuga County-area churches celebrate Holy Week online

It's become common, during the coronavirus pandemic, to lose track of what day it is, or even what week. Being quarantined at home all day, every day will do that.
But people of Christian faith are well aware of what week it is: Holy Week.
And for the first time in many of their lives, they can't celebrate Easter, Good Friday and other Holy Week observances at church. New York has ordered the cancellation or postponement of all non-essential gatherings, including worship services in churches or homes, through at least April 29 as part of the state's effort to enforce social distancing and slow the spread of the pandemic.
However, the state encourages churches to continue worship virtually. This Holy Week, that's exactly what churches in the Cayuga County area are doing.
Among them are St. Mary's Church and SS. Mary and Martha Parish (St. Francis and St. Hyacinth churches) in Auburn, which will be posting all of their Holy Week worship services to YouTube at https://tinyurl.com/rsx24je. They include Good Friday at 3 p.m. Friday, Holy Saturday Easter Vigil at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Easter at 9 a.m. Sunday. The churches will also be open for private prayer, with social distancing in effect, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Good Friday and Easter, while St. Mary's is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information, visit marymarthaauburn.org.
St. Mary's pastor the Rev. Frank Lioi said his parishioners have appreciated having their Holy Week services online. However, much of Mass is a dialogue between the priest and the congregation, he continued, so it's strange for him to turn Mass into a monologue. Along with that, Lioi feels parishioners are missing the ability to receive Holy Communion.
"Perhaps what this whole coronavirus pandemic has done is make all of us more aware of what we always took for granted and how much we need each other as individuals and as a society," he said. "I have a feeling that when are able to assemble once again in church, there will be great rejoicing. It will be a real Easter of renewal and new life!"
Another Holy Week tradition that many Cayuga County worshipers will miss this year is the Easter sunrise service. It's a tradition for the United Church of Auburn, which traditionally gathers at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming that cold spring morning. The service also draws people from outside the congregation, member Kathy Scozzari said.
The Rev. Patrick Heery had a message for his congregation Sunday morning: even though Westminster Presbyterian Church was physically closed, w…
"Though the service is nearly always crisp (often, downright cold) it begins on a solemn note and ends filling our hearts with joy," said Scozzari, who has attended the service for years with her husband, Paul. "We feel a sense of loss knowing we won't experience it this year."
Scozzari's sister and fellow United Church of Auburn member Sue Waby added, "The church is the people, the followers of Jesus Christ. Whether we can worship together or not does not cancel the celebration. This year will be different for sure, but we will still celebrate the day of our salvation."
A live Easter sunrise service will be offered online by Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn.
Like many area churches — including St. James' Episcopal in Skaneateles (facebook.com/stjamesskaneateles) and Christ United Methodist of Locke and Moravia (facebook.com/groups/christumc) — Westminster has looked to Facebook and its livestreaming video platform to stay as interactive with its congregation as possible during the pandemic.
Westminster's schedule includes Maundy Thursday at 6 p.m. and Good Friday at 7 p.m., in addition to its Easter services at 6:30 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, at facebook.com/westminsterauburn.
In an email, Westminster pastor the Rev. Patrick Heery said he'll miss the sight of the church's sanctuary full of friends singing, the customary egg hunt for children, and more. But he believes the coronavirus makes this year's Holy Week even more meaningful. It highlights societal problems like inadequate health care and the invisibility of service workers — problems Heery hopes will inspire churches and communities to "recommit themselves to love." And the pandemic also highlights people's need for the fellowship and hope that Holy Week provides.
"It may be that we are for the first time experiencing the true nature of this Holy Week, its taste of fear and love co-mingled, its isolation tucked away in homes and on barren hills and in tombs, its desperation to feel the presence of one another," he said. "This week exists in the space between the loneliness of Jesus and the community of love that he made possible. Because of him, we still gather, we still worship, we still love — we simply do so online, over the phone, through mailings and prayer and any and every way we can to stay safely connected."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
