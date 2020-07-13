East Hill in Auburn reminds parents to keep doctor visits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

East Hill Medical Center in Auburn, and its pediatric practice, Summit Pediatrics, are urging parents during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring children in for doctor's visits and not wait until they are sick.

The visits allow the health care team to make sure children are meeting their developmental milestones, East Hill said in a news release.

“It is important to complete well child visits recommended by a provider to assure infants, children and adolescents are growing and developing normally,” said Family Nurse Practitioner Lindsey LeMessurier, who joined the Summit Pediatrics team last year. “It gives the provider the opportunity to assess and determine if early interventions are needed to give children the best opportunities to thrive."

The center added that children need immunizations on a recommended schedule.

The center also has counseling and a psychiatric nurse practitioner in house, depending on a family's needs as they address disrupted routines.