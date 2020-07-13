East Hill in Auburn reminds parents to keep doctor visits

East Hill Medical Center in Auburn, and its pediatric practice, Summit Pediatrics, are urging parents during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring children in for doctor's visits and not wait until they are sick.
The visits allow the health care team to make sure children are meeting their developmental milestones, East Hill said in a news release.
“It is important to complete well child visits recommended by a provider to assure infants, children and adolescents are growing and developing normally,” said Family Nurse Practitioner Lindsey LeMessurier, who joined the Summit Pediatrics team last year. “It gives the provider the opportunity to assess and determine if early interventions are needed to give children the best opportunities to thrive."
The center added that children need immunizations on a recommended schedule.
The center also has counseling and a psychiatric nurse practitioner in house, depending on a family's needs as they address disrupted routines.
East Hill is accepting new patients, children and adults, and can help families navigate changes with health insurance due to the pandemic. Patients can come to the office for visits, call for check-ins or participate in virtual visits if they have a smartphone, tablet or computer (no special apps are needed).
For more information, call the center at (315) 253-8477.
