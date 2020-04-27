East Hill Medical: A timeline of our COVID-19 response

Staff at East Hill Medical Center continues to be on the front lines of this rapidly shifting pandemic. Let me offer a glimpse of what it has been like the past month inside a doctors’ office that serves thousands of Cayuga County and area residents.
Back when the coronavirus was a growing concern in Asia and Europe in February, East Hill administration began to discuss how we might be impacted. East Hill is licensed by the New York State Department of Health. Understanding that we’re a community health center designated as a critical resource by the state, leadership began to explore different avenues to continue to operate if we started seeing some cases in New York.
One team that works within the schools to provide dental care met to discuss what it might mean if they were out of the schools for a couple weeks, much before that hypothetical became a reality. Likewise, the clinical managers created procedures in case someone were to travel from one of the countries of concern, and we conducted a drill simulating that someone came in with symptoms or exposure.
Still in early March, the East Hill COVID-19 response team hoped these measures were just going to be discussions and drills.
Then, we heard conversations were taking place within the community and state to shut down schools and perhaps even businesses. The response team made a decision that we would continue to serve our community, as long as we could preserve the safety of both our employees and our patients. Shortly after that decision, we saw our schools close and the American Dental Association urged dentists to delay non-emergency procedures since COVID-19 passes via droplets.
We canceled dental appointments and shifted to a model that only addressed emergency dental needs. Many dental patients responded in relief, telling us they were debating if they wanted to venture out.
Internally, a screening process was created to keep patients with symptoms separate from those seeking medical care for other needs, with redeployed staff asking questions and taking temperatures in the lobbies of our buildings. Again, we hoped that these measures would be for a short time, and prove unnecessary.
In mid-March, we had our first patient who reported potential exposure. Our clinical staff tested the patient for flu and strep to rule out these similar illnesses, then worked with the health department to send the patient to the county for COVID-19 testing.
While that individual did not test positive, this was a turning point for us.
We created a job-sharing schedule that allowed staff breathing room to address other disruptions in their personal lives related to child care and schooling, food shopping for their vulnerable family members, and general anxiety caused by changing routines. We decided to put a hold on Monday and Wednesday evening appointments to achieve this.
Telehealth options were launched by March 25, and we began outreach efforts to get people to call in with prescription refills. I’m immensely proud of how adaptable East Hill Medical Center and its staff have been during this. We were able to offer telehealth video visits within days of deciding to do that to support keeping people at home. To the delight of our clinicians, most of our patients really enjoy telehealth visits. During these video appointments, people are able to share glimpses of their lives with their doctors and nurses. They find them more relaxing and convenient, and our clinicians report that they feel more connected to their patients, even though they are physically apart.
Another aspect of making sure East Hill Medical Center can make good on our dedication to serve the community was to make it known that our medical services are open to anyone. While that is always the case, East Hill recognizes that there may be people who don’t want to move away from their own doctors, but just can’t access them during this time. We welcome anyone who may need a medical appointment to give us a call, even if they aren’t interested in establishing care after the pandemic. As a nonprofit, our mission is a healthy community. We offer a sliding scale fee, ensuring that no one is turned away due to inability to pay, income level or health insurance status.
One role for health centers is to address patients’ health needs early through primary care, which can lead to better disease management that reduces how many times they go to the emergency department for avoidable issues. One reason hospitals in upstate New York aren’t overrun is the work that the health centers are doing with their populations to continue to address individuals’ health care.
Like all health centers, our employees are our driving force. While they were dealing with changes in how they work with patients, they also have to face empty grocery shelves, feelings of isolation during social distancing from family, and the logistics of becoming full-time teachers to their children.
We’re proud of our employees. We appreciate the recognition they have received, including a parade from first responders in early April. They’ve earned it, and continue to earn it. While some opportunities for remote work have been created, for the most part, our employees are here for their shifts. We are relieved to report that of the handful of our staff who required COVID-19 testing, zero had positive results.
We’re still dedicated to serving this community, and continue to adjust to do this.
Along the way, we’ve been supported by a variety of individuals and companies that have assisted us in getting what we need to continue to operate.
MacKenzie-Childs provided masks for our staff to take home to their families, giving them one less thing to worry about.
Cathy Tripiciano and her company Maple Seed Creative saved me from having to learn video editing by creating a fantastic short video to show how easy telehealth visits are. We’ve also had the Duke Co. sell us respirators, back when we didn’t think we would need them, but just in case. Another local organization assisted clinical staff in getting fitted with personal protection equipment so they can feel more comfortable being on the front lines of this pandemic.
East Hill Medical Center is open to anyone who needs medical care. That was our policy before this crisis, and it’s even more important now. We thank our East Hill heroes for making this possible.
Jessica Soule, MPH, is the director of strategic partnerships for East Hill Family Medical, a patient-centered medical home in Auburn that offers adult medicine and addiction, dental, reproductive health and pediatric services. She can be reached at (315) 253-8477 ext. 509 or jsoule@easthillmedical.com.
