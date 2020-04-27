East Hill Medical: A timeline of our COVID-19 response

Telehealth options were launched by March 25, and we began outreach efforts to get people to call in with prescription refills. I’m immensely proud of how adaptable East Hill Medical Center and its staff have been during this. We were able to offer telehealth video visits within days of deciding to do that to support keeping people at home. To the delight of our clinicians, most of our patients really enjoy telehealth visits. During these video appointments, people are able to share glimpses of their lives with their doctors and nurses. They find them more relaxing and convenient, and our clinicians report that they feel more connected to their patients, even though they are physically apart.

Another aspect of making sure East Hill Medical Center can make good on our dedication to serve the community was to make it known that our medical services are open to anyone. While that is always the case, East Hill recognizes that there may be people who don’t want to move away from their own doctors, but just can’t access them during this time. We welcome anyone who may need a medical appointment to give us a call, even if they aren’t interested in establishing care after the pandemic. As a nonprofit, our mission is a healthy community. We offer a sliding scale fee, ensuring that no one is turned away due to inability to pay, income level or health insurance status.