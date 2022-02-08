East Hill Medical Center: Behavioral health a big focus of new provider

AUBURN — Katrina Garrigan has been working for area mental health organizations in one form or another for more than 15 years.

Through tenures at Auburn Community Hospital, the Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center, Upstate University Hospital, the Finger Lakes Area Counseling and Recovery Agency, and several other practices, the Union Springs native is familiar with what the area has to offer for mental health services — and what it doesn’t.

In January, Garrigan was named East Hill Medical Center’s director of behavioral health. As a physician assistant, she will provide direct services for adults, families and children. As director, she aims to evolve the current department to better integrate behavioral health and primary care. She hopes to spread awareness and begin filling in the gaps that exist in the Cayuga County area.

“My goal is for East Hill to provide a service to the community that’s missing right now,” Garrigan said. “I think there are a lot of resources, and I think the community doesn’t know about them.

“I’m going to be practicing clinically, so I’ll see people and really understand what they are not able to get here in the community.”

Garrigan has already identified the need for support groups.

“I think that support groups are integral to people,” she said. “There’s just something about knowing that you’re not alone that makes it better or easier to deal with different situations.”

Garrigan, as a physician assistant, will head the department that includes a medical assistant and a licensed clinical social worker who will join the team within the next few weeks. A physician assistant is a licensed health care provider who is able to evaluate, diagnose and treat medical conditions. They can also perform procedures, develop treatment plans, provide education and counseling, and prescribe medications as appropriate. The behavioral health department will also collaborate with psychiatrists Drs. Marcellus Cephas and Riaz Syed.

Currently, East Hill Medical Center’s practices of adult medicine, Duckett Family Medicine and Summit Pediatrics provide adult and children psychiatric evaluation, assessment, medication management, both brief supportive therapy and intensive psychotherapy, crisis support and care coordination. In the future, Garrigan is hoping to provide the aforementioned support groups, case management, educational groups and several of the new treatment methods emerging in the behavioral health care field.

“I’m excited about Katrina joining the East Hill family, and the timing is perfect given the county’s newly appointed community and social services leadership,” East Hill Interim President and CEO April Miles said. “I am confident Katrina’s passion for behavioral health and her drive to build community partnerships will position East Hill as the premiere behavioral health and substance abuse integrated primary care provider in the region. This has been our organization’s vision for years, and I look forward to Katrina taking the lead to make it a reality for the community.”

Garrigan has an extensive work history in the community, and is relying on some of those relationships and resources to frame East Hill’s services. Collaborator Dr. Syed is one of those long-term colleagues. Garrigan has worked with him in various capacities for 15 years and views Syed as a wonderful mentor and resource.

While there is a growing need for mental health services in the area, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, she recognizes that it may be an uphill battle to get patients to seek help. For some, treatment still carries a stigma. This is one reason East Hill is driving this to be part of the primary care offices, which normalizes holistic care.

“I have a lot of colleagues in the area that are from a variety of professions,” Garrigan said. “I’ve been reaching out to them and asking, ‘What would make this easier?’ ‘How can I make psychiatry more approachable?’ ‘What would make people feel safe?’”

Garrigan is in the unique position as an administrator and a health care provider, which will give her the option to implement policies that are based on real-world experience and needs. She has a Bachelor of Arts in organizational management from Keuka College. When it came time to decide her next step, she relied on the advice of a colleague. They told her a physician assistant program would give her the clinical experience she needed to implement positive changes through policies. Garrigan graduated from Le Moyne College in 2017 with a Master of Science in physician assistant studies.

She worked in organizational management for a decade, and as a physician assistant since 2017. Garrigan believes that her dual background will help her serve the organization more efficiently.

“It’s so easy to sit in an office and say, ‘Why isn’t it done like this?’ or ‘How about we just do this?’ if you’ve never had to apply that policy to a patient or put it in a real-world situation. If I had not gone back to school, I would have been one of those people who sat in an office and said, ‘I don’t understand why you can’t take 15 minutes to do this,’ or set a time frame for something.”

Garrigan is dedicated to making the program successful. As a Cayuga County native, and someone who still lives in the area, she has strong ties to the community. Her parents, Dave and Lisa Rouse, own two successful businesses, Pete’s Treats in Union Springs and Classic Cones in Auburn. She is determined to help those who need it.

“East Hill is devoted to excellent patient care and is really forward-thinking,” Garrigan said. “I’m very interested in helping people, making people feel better and helping them succeed. I think that this organization meets that standard — it shares that goal.

“Ultimately, we want to ensure access to services and resources for everyone in the community.”

To learn more What is behavioral health? Behavioral health is the integrated treatment and promotion of overall well-being, mental health, substance use disorder and physical wellness. How can I make an appointment? To make an appointment for behavioral health services with East Hill Medical Center, call (315) 253-8477. For adults, dial prompt No. 2. To make an appointment for a child, dial prompt No. 3 to reach Summit Pediatrics.

Michelle Prego-Milewski is project assistant for East Hill Family Medical, a federally qualified health center in Auburn that offers adult medicine, addiction, dental, reproductive health and pediatric services. For more information, visit easthillmedical.com.

