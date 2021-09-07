East Hill Medical Center: Celebrating our staff in challenging times

East Hill Medical Center is a community health center that takes time each summer to celebrate our staff, explore our impact on our patients and community, and thank our local partners during the annual National Health Center Week.
This year’s National Health Center Week, Aug. 8-14, celebrated the theme “The Chemistry for Strong Communities.” Health centers, such as East Hill Medical Center, provide primary care for anyone in the community, with no one turned away due to insurance status or ability to pay. As a not-for-profit federally qualified health center, we believe that our mission is to provide quality services to all. We also provide data about our quality measures to ensure that we are meeting and exceeding standards set by the federal government each year. Nationally, health centers provide comprehensive care to 30 million people, with 11,000 service delivery sites. This network saves the health care system more than $24 billion each year as a result of fewer avoidable hospital visits, and improved access to preventive services.
In the past, East Hill Medical Center celebrated National Health Center Week by gathering the entire staff together, along with local stakeholders, to acknowledge employees as well as the accomplishments for that year. East Hill Medical Center consists of several practices and two building, so bringing all employees together doesn’t happen often, making this week such a precious opportunity.
Last year, the NHCW’s organizing committee wanted to find a way to celebrate our staff, as well as to recognize their work and the organization’s positive impact. We brought food trucks in for a socially distanced lunch eaten in small groups in spaced out locations, and collected words of appreciation from our partners to post online. The pandemic had taken hold in New York six months prior to that, and responding to COVID-19 caused each employee to be impacted in some way at work and at home.
This year, we wanted to get back to bringing our staff together, and find a way to go above and beyond for this dedicated team. The steering committee planned an all-day team-building training, followed by a clambake. This capped off the week in which we provided daily treats with help from our sponsors: Fidelis and UnitedHealthcare provided meals to our staff throughout the week, The Printery gave us a deal on fleeces for our staff, and Tompkins Trust provided an ice cream truck and gifted swag to give out.
The team-building exercise explored personal working styles, stressors and communication preferences. In preparation, each staff member took two style questionnaires that were processed to identify their unique approaches. It was so fun to see everyone read their results and identify what fit them, and agree with what they saw in their peers. With the past 18 months working within the stressful circumstances of the pandemic, it was a nice break to have (almost) everyone have time together away from the office. This event was planned when local numbers were relatively low, and we’re so grateful that we were able to gather safely as we’re now seeing increasing numbers of Cayuga County residents testing positive for COVID-19.
We ended our day with a causal dinner at Emerson Park, where we got to enjoy being outside, being in a beautiful place and being together.
Jessica Soule, MPH, MBA, is the director of strategic partnerships for East Hill Family Medical, a federally qualified health center in Auburn that offers adult medicine, addiction, dental, reproductive health and pediatric services. She can be reached at (315) 253-8477 ext. 3463 or jsoule@easthillmedical.com.