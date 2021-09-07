East Hill Medical Center: Celebrating our staff in challenging times

Last year, the NHCW’s organizing committee wanted to find a way to celebrate our staff, as well as to recognize their work and the organization’s positive impact. We brought food trucks in for a socially distanced lunch eaten in small groups in spaced out locations, and collected words of appreciation from our partners to post online. The pandemic had taken hold in New York six months prior to that, and responding to COVID-19 caused each employee to be impacted in some way at work and at home.

This year, we wanted to get back to bringing our staff together, and find a way to go above and beyond for this dedicated team. The steering committee planned an all-day team-building training, followed by a clambake. This capped off the week in which we provided daily treats with help from our sponsors: Fidelis and UnitedHealthcare provided meals to our staff throughout the week, The Printery gave us a deal on fleeces for our staff, and Tompkins Trust provided an ice cream truck and gifted swag to give out.