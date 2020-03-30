East Hill Medical Center expanding care during COVID-19

East Hill Medical Center in Auburn has expanded its operations in several ways in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Auburn health center has expanded its medical services to anyone in the community, not just those who have already established care there, East Hill said in a news release. The center will continue welcoming people regardless of insurance status or income level; it participates in a variety of insurance plans and offers different payment arrangements based on income level.

Due to the pandemic, the center is screening all requests for services at (315) 253-8477. Patients are encouraged to call ahead so staff can determine how to address their requests. Some appointments will be done via telehealth, and in-person visits will be very limited. Due to limitations on staff time, non-urgent visits will be moved to a recall list.

The center has also installed screening stations at its entrance, 144 Genesee St., and that of its practice Summit Pediatrics, 13 N. Fulton St. The screening includes taking temperature readings.