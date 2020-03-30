East Hill Medical Center expanding care during COVID-19

East Hill Medical Center in Auburn has expanded its operations in several ways in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Auburn health center has expanded its medical services to anyone in the community, not just those who have already established care there, East Hill said in a news release. The center will continue welcoming people regardless of insurance status or income level; it participates in a variety of insurance plans and offers different payment arrangements based on income level.
Due to the pandemic, the center is screening all requests for services at (315) 253-8477. Patients are encouraged to call ahead so staff can determine how to address their requests. Some appointments will be done via telehealth, and in-person visits will be very limited. Due to limitations on staff time, non-urgent visits will be moved to a recall list.
The center has also installed screening stations at its entrance, 144 Genesee St., and that of its practice Summit Pediatrics, 13 N. Fulton St. The screening includes taking temperature readings.
East Hill's dental office will only be offering emergency appointments. Those in need must call ahead at (315) 253-8477. Summit Pediatrics is also requiring advance phone calls at that number to set up appointments. Only the patient and one parent or supporter can attend pediatric appointments; exceptions will be made for those with child care limitations.
The center is also offering video mental health counseling services to anyone in need at this time. Once an appointment is made by calling (315) 253-8477, center staff will text or email a link for the appointment. Phone call counseling services are also available. The service is designed for patients to build rapport with their counselors in order to lead to positive, productive sessions during this time of social distancing and isolation. Appointments are available for all ages, and can last up to 45 minutes.
“As a community health center, it’s our duty to adjust our services to meet the needs of our community,” East Hill President and CEO Keith Cuttler said. “We’re here for you if you don’t know where else to turn.”
