East Hill Medical Center: How to manage stress amid COVID-19

It’s clear that the past year has caused a lot of anxiety, between a disruption in routines, social isolation and stress. Even basic tasks have a layer of trying to remember to not touch anything when possible (including your face), keeping masks up above your nose (but without really touching it, see rule number one), figuring out if businesses are open and navigating around rules for contract tracing and infection control.
Internet searches for "anxiety," "panic attacks" and words connected to depression are continuing to surge. Searches for mental health treatments and resources are also climbing, showing that this is a common concern across all ages and locations. The Qualcomm Institute’s Center for Data Drive Health stated that Google’s internet searches for the term "anxiety" have reached a peak during the pandemic, higher than in the company’s history.
In seeking treatment options, some people are looking to their medical teams to see if anti-anxiety medications are right for them. Like with most health conditions and concerns, anxiety and panic attacks don’t always require medication. If someone is considering exploring medicated-assisted treatment, it’s essential that they have a conversation with their health care provider to determine what path is right for them.
Often, benzodiazepines are prescribed for those seeking treatment for severe anxiety. Having a treatment plan that includes psychotherapeutic assistance can lead to a better outcome than prescriptions alone. There are, however, nonpharmacological approaches to treat the effects of anxiety, such as insomnia, including sleep restriction/sleep compression therapy, cognitive-behavioral therapy and alternative medications, such as beta blockers.
Sleep restriction/sleep compression therapy sets rules for a person to follow to improve their sleep patterns. These include staying in bed only when sleeping. If a person sleeps for six hours, then they are instructed to stay in bed only for six hours. They shouldn’t remain in their beds to read, watch television or toss and turn while watching the clock.
Cognitive-behavior therapy focuses on addressing negative thoughts and emotions. A therapist can guide the participant in becoming aware of their emotions and thoughts, and provide strategies for changing them. It can help people learn coping strategies.
Adding certain things into one’s routine can help those who are looking to incorporate methods into their lives to improve their mental and emotional health. The practice of journaling and writing down feelings and emotions has proven to create relief. Practicing expressing gratitude regularly can also foster positive emotional health. Some write down what they are grateful for on a daily basis; others write "thank you" notes. Others have mental exercises that cause them to think about who and what inspires them, and how they can inspire others.
Self-care is key in addressing anxiety. This includes being physically active, whether it be exercising or having an active hobby, eating well, reducing alcohol and tobacco intake, and meditation. Practicing calm breathing can help when experiencing a panic attack.
Whether you decide to explore medication-assisted treatment or nonpharmacological approaches, the first step is to start the conversation with your health care provider.
Jessica Soule, MPH, is the director of strategic partnerships for East Hill Medical Center, 144 Genesee St., Auburn, a community health center that offers adult medicine, addiction, dental, reproductive health and pediatric services. She can be reached at (315) 253-8477 ext. 509 or email jsoule@easthillmedical.com. To reach East Hill for services, call (315) 253-8477 and hit prompt 1 for adult medicine, 2 for behavioral health, 3 for the pediatric offices or 4 for the dental office.