East Hill Medical Center: How to manage stress amid COVID-19

Tips to reduce anxiety and stress

Talk to someone: Share your feelings with a trusted friend or family member, or see a counselor or therapist.

Identify triggers: Consider if there are situations, times of day or people who cause you to react. Create a list of ways to address or avoid similar circumstances.

Stay active: Being active is good for your physical health, as well as your mental well-being. It can refocus your energies, release endorphins and create an outlet for stress.

Meditate: This can be as simple as practicing deep breathing. Some listen to calm music.

Sleep between seven and eight hours: For most people, getting seven to eight hours of sleep a night is ideal. If you are having issues getting that amount of sleep, try waking up on time, keeping your bedroom dark at night, and avoid bright lights and coffee before bed.