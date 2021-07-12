East Hill Medical Center: Meet our newest Auburn pediatrician

Recently, making the move from Utah with her husband, a geologist, and her 11-year-old daughter, the triathlete was eager to be closer to home and her family in western New York. Her daughter inspired her to have her signature look — purple hair. She began coloring it 10 years ago in honor of her daughter, who is a pediatric stroke survivor. Purple is the color that represents pediatric stroke awareness.

The family spent time traveling the country while they moved from Utah to central New York. They took an R-Pod and stopped at sites along the way, including several state and national parks and sites of interest like Mount Rushmore and Yellowstone.

After only a short time at East Hill Medical Center, her Summit Pediatrics office wall is already filled with dozens of cards, photos, drawings and notes. She enjoys working with children, and appreciates working collaboratively with parents. She’s open with parents, and has no problem discussing sensitive matters, in a loving but direct way. She looks forward to building relationships through regular routine visits, as well as sick care and acute needs.

“I like to do it all, keep the variety up,” she said.