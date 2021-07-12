East Hill Medical Center: Meet our newest Auburn pediatrician

Call her Dr. V, or Dr. Veronica if that seems too familiar. She also answers to “the doctor with purple hair.”
Dr. Veronica Szalkowski-Lehane (pronounced Zale-Kowski) joined Summit Pediatrics in June 2021. Summit Pediatrics, a practice of East Hill Medical Center, now boasts three pediatricians, a nurse practitioner and a psychiatric nurse practitioner who all work alongside a team of dedicated nurses and a longtime receptionist.
A native of the Buffalo area, Dr. Veronica attended medical school at SUNY Buffalo. She spent the past 13 years working for a community clinic in the West, part of University of Utah Hospital. There, she worked with a lot of families in rural communities and farmers.
She first decided to be a doctor after discovering her love of science, especially biology and chemistry. Once someone told her in high school that she couldn’t become a doctor, she committed to proving them wrong and worked toward earning a spot in medical school. Working with children was a major draw of choosing the path to become a pediatrician. “They tell you how it is,” she said of her young patients. And they are more responsive when she needs them to make changes or follow medical orders, something that adults don’t always do, she added with a smile.
Besides, working with children fits her personality. “I’m bubbly, energetic — as long as I’ve had my coffee,” Dr. Veronica said.
Recently, making the move from Utah with her husband, a geologist, and her 11-year-old daughter, the triathlete was eager to be closer to home and her family in western New York. Her daughter inspired her to have her signature look — purple hair. She began coloring it 10 years ago in honor of her daughter, who is a pediatric stroke survivor. Purple is the color that represents pediatric stroke awareness.
The family spent time traveling the country while they moved from Utah to central New York. They took an R-Pod and stopped at sites along the way, including several state and national parks and sites of interest like Mount Rushmore and Yellowstone.
After only a short time at East Hill Medical Center, her Summit Pediatrics office wall is already filled with dozens of cards, photos, drawings and notes. She enjoys working with children, and appreciates working collaboratively with parents. She’s open with parents, and has no problem discussing sensitive matters, in a loving but direct way. She looks forward to building relationships through regular routine visits, as well as sick care and acute needs.
“I like to do it all, keep the variety up,” she said.
Besides primary care, Dr. Veronica has an interest in addressing mental and emotional health. Having a psychiatric nurse practitioner as a teammate is an exciting prospect for her. She has a lot of experience in addressing mental health, but had to work without additional support in the past. Over her career, she’s seen that just like physical health, a children’s emotional and mental health are key to a good quality of life.
“Mental health is crucial to be able to function, to do well in school, and to feel good in general,” Dr. Veronica said. Addressing children's concerns and helping provide tools and techniques to be able to function in a variety of settings are key to them being a productive adult in society.
As she settles into Summit Pediatrics in Auburn, Dr. Veronica aims to ensure all area families have quality care for both preventive and acute concerns.
“I hope to grow the practice and allow for good access of care for families in the community,” she said.
