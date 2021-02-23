East Hill Medical Center: Meet our newest pediatrician

When he got a job as a researcher at Cornell University, she moved to central New York so they could be together.

In non-pandemic times, she and her husband enjoy traveling and trying new restaurants, especially eating dishes from around the world. “It’s such to privilege to experience different cultures.”

She’s volunteered in many of the communities she’s served, and has been on multiple medical missions in Haiti.

“It’s important to give back, especially if I can take my training and skills and give back to less developed countries or regions where resources are limited,” she said.

Working at Summit Pediatrics three days a week, she is excited to work with local families. Childhood is an important time, so it’s vital that parents bring their children in for annual well visits. This allows for tracking of milestones, which then gives the clinical team the chance to offer support or referrals. Regular checkups and the support they provide to families put children on the path to lead long, happy lives.

“Primary care for children is a unique opportunity to instill healthy habits,” Dr. Manu-Boateng said, “and I’m excited to guide families on their journey to impact their children’s health habits.”

To learn more Contact Dr. Manu Boateng by calling Summit Pediatrics, (315) 253-8477, and hit prompt No. 3. Appointments may also be made through the patient portal. For more information, visit easthillmedical.com.

Jessica Soule, MPH, is the director of strategic partnerships for East Hill Medical Center, 144 Genesee St., Auburn, a community health center that offers adult medicine, addiction, dental, reproductive health and pediatric services. She can be reached at (315) 253-8477 ext. 509 or email jsoule@easthillmedical.com. To reach East Hill for services, call (315) 253-8477 and hit prompt 1 for adult medicine, 2 for behavioral health, 3 for the pediatric offices or 4 for the dental office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0