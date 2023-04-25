Summit Pediatrics, located at 13 N. Fulton St. in Auburn, is accepting new patients and has expanded hours to accommodate the often hectic schedules of today’s families. Evening appointments are available under the new schedule from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays.

“We want to be flexible and help accommodate parents by offering more after-school hours,” explained Dr. Daniel Gabriel, a pediatrician at Summit. Parents can make appointments for same-day sick visits, child well visits, sports physicals, vaccinations and college immunizations. If a health concern arises after hours, patients can access on-call nursing.

Summit Pediatrics is housed in the same building as Duckett Family Medicine and operates as a satellite site of East Hill Medical Center headquartered at 144 Genesee St. in downtown Auburn. Renovations are underway to modernize the facility.

Dr. Gabriel serves as the medical director for the school districts of Auburn, Cato, Port Byron, Union Springs and Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES. Originally from Haiti, he immigrated to the United States and completed dual medical/pediatric residency at New York Medical College in 1998. Dr. Gabriel has participated in several humanitarian aid missions around the world, and has seen firsthand the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on families and children here in Cayuga County.

“Kids are acting out,” said Dr. Gabriel. “They don’t sleep well, they don’t eat well, and it interferes with school.” More youth are presenting with adjustment disorders, depression, ADHD, social anxiety and other behavioral health conditions. Many struggle to cope in dysfunctional social settings and environments. Co-morbidities are on the rise, including child obesity, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

These are some of the population health challenges East Hill is working to address head-on. A behavioral health team has been added and is expanding at headquarters. Major renovations are underway to create warm, welcoming space for individual and group therapy within the primary care setting for both youth and adults. Referrals to care are seamless, and patients of East Hill enjoy integrated care management focused on the whole person to ensure physical, emotional and social needs are considered and addressed holistically.

Telehealth expanded during the pandemic and continues to be offered for appointments not requiring in-person assessment. East Hill also purchased a van to provide mobile health care throughout the county in community settings. With funding through the city of Auburn, East Hill is partnering with the Cayuga Community Health Network to bring care into the home. A similar partnership is emerging with Nick’s Ride 4 Friends to reach individuals with substance use disorder and connect them to primary care through trusted, certified peers.

East Hill continues to nurture and grow relationships with the Booker T. Washington Community Center and Auburn-Cayuga County NAACP to engage communities of color in primary care. Cayuga County health statistics mirror nationwide racial disparities and are staggering. According to the New York State Department of Health 2019-2024 Prevention Agenda, premature deaths (before the age of 65) are occurring at a rate of 43:1 in Cayuga County among Black non-Hispanics compared to white non-Hispanics.

Another recent change is the opening of Quest Diagnostics on the fourth floor of East Hill’s downtown offices. Co-located with adult medicine and dental and behavioral Health, Quest will provide exclusive lab services to East Hill patients, including those receiving care at Summit Pediatrics and Duckett Family Medicine.

These changes have occurred under the direction and leadership of President and CEO April Miles, in alignment with East Hill’s 2022-2025 Strategic Plan and vision to elevate the wellness of our community so everyone can achieve a healthy and fulfilled life. Miles stated, “At the height of the pandemic, when onsite PCR COVID-19 testing was not yet available, Quest partnered with East Hill Medical Center to ensure our community had access to vital testing. I am excited to broaden our partnership with Quest in our mission to reduce barriers to care and offer convenient lab services to our patients.”

As a federally qualified health center funded with public dollars, East Hill provides primary care to individuals and families regardless of economic situation, health insurance status, age, gender or life experiences. A wide variety of insurances are accepted, and a sliding scale fee structure is offered. In 2022, East Hill Medical Center served 7,536 of the county’s 76,000 residents.