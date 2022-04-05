East Hill Medical Center: The importance of youth sports physicals

With spring sports season approaching, Summit Pediatrics, a practice of East Hill Medical Center, would like to remind parents that it is also the time to think about sports physicals for your student athletes. Sports physicals are required by New York state law to ensure children’s safety when they participate in athletics. While local public schools provide opportunities for sports physicals for students, a visit with your child’s provider offers a more thorough exam and comfortable experience.

Public schools provide on-site sports physicals for their students who haven’t already had an evaluation by their own primary care provider. These seasonally offered exams are typically announced by the local school district, often around the beginning of each sport season. As an alternative, a student’s family health care provider can provide sports physicals to evaluate your child’s health. Often, having the health care provider offer sports physicals is the better option, as they have a child’s medical history and a record of potential concerns. Indeed, if the school-sponsored exam identifies a concern, such as uncontrolled asthma, a child is sent to their primary care provider anyway.

During a sports physical, a provider checks the student's height, weight, vision and hearing, along with standard developmental milestones. Typically, East Hill recommends that patients get these physicals from their primary care providers, as students are more comfortable with their own providers. In-school physicals take place in a school health office, which may not be able to provide the same level of comfort and privacy that a doctor’s office can.

A visit with your provider can lead to guidance on a variety of aspects of your child’s health, such as their medications, nutrition, behavioral concerns and immunizations. Often, these office-based visits are a chance for parents and children to ask questions.

Sports physicals are not the only type of check-up provided at schools. Other onsite exams include annual “health appraisals” for those students who didn’t schedule their annual well child visit with their primary care provider, and exams needed for fitness certification when working as a minor. These, too, are very limited exams, and a health appraisal can never replace a visit with a family doctor or provider at their office. The providers at Summit Pediatrics understand that in some cases, there are hurdles for children to see a physician in the regular health care office. Taking advantage of the school sports physicals may seem convenient, but when your child does not see their provider, who is providing their exam?

Dr. Daniel Gabriel is joined by two other pediatricians, Dr. Veronica Szalkowski-Lehane and Dr. Adwoa Manu-Boateng, and nurse practitioner Lindsay Lemessurier to provide the exams for schools in multiple districts within Cayuga County. Gabriel, who has more than 25 years of experience and is the director of pediatrics, says that having consistent care with your health care provider is crucial for early detection and addressing any concerns.

“It is important for a child to have a health care home. Having a regular doctor can make a child feel more secure during an exam, it’s someone they know and trust,” Dr. Gabriel said. “The doctor also has a chance to answer question from parents and provide education, and can help parents make health care choices. When a doctor is familiar with a child, they can better guide the parents through their child’s development.”

New York state requires school districts to appoint a school physician who is a member of the local medical community. Summit Pediatrics serves in this role for Auburn Enlarged City School District, as well as Port Byron, Cato-Meridian, Union Springs and Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, providing medical services and consulting needs to the schools or districts they serve.

Understanding there may be barriers for students to visit a provider at their office, Summit Pediatrics would like to encourage parents to have their children seen at a primary care provider’s office. Seeing a familiar doctor is often a better choice than receiving limited exams in school — annual wellness check-ups provide a more complete health history check. Making health a priority at a young age will carrying on positive benefits into a child’s future.

East Hill Medical and its Summit Pediatrics practice are accepting new patients and accept a variety of insurance plans. They also offer many options for those with limited or no insurance. Summit Pediatrics providers make it a priority to offer a safe and secure place for your child’s health needs and give exceptional care. If your child is in need of care, call (315) 253-8477, prompt No. 3, to make an appointment today.

Eric Eisenberg is the school-based health coordinator for East Hill Medical Center, a federally qualified health center in Auburn that offers adult medicine, addiction, dental, reproductive health and pediatric services. The center's practices are Summit Pediatrics, Duckett Family Medicine, its Adult Medicine Office and its Dental Office. For more information, visit easthillmedical.com.

