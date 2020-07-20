East Hill Medical: Don't put off your doctor's visits

Come in for a visit, call us for a phone check-in, or set up a video visit. Regardless of the method, the East Hill Medical Center health care team wants to make sure patients reach out.
“Don’t put off your health care visits,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adam Duckett said.
One important function of regular doctor visits is to spot potential issues, or offer screenings for long-term health concerns to spot them early. There are so many aspects of health htat you don’t want to delay.
“Don’t sit there and live with the ‘what ifs,’” Duchkett added. “You could put something off to the point where something bad happens.”
East Hill Medical Center’s adult medicine, pediatric practice and dental offices have all made changes to be able to serve clients while abiding by new regulations covering social distancing.
One such change is to divide the day at the pediatric office so that well visits for children happen in the mornings, with deep cleaning in between the patients. These visits allow providers to check in with the children’s progress and track their development, as well as give immunizations.
Summit Pediatrics Family Nurse Practitioner Lindsay LeMessurier reminds parents how important these regular check-ins are to ensuring their children get the care they need when it will have the most positive impact.
“It is important to complete well child visits when recommended by a provider to assure infants, children and adolescents are growing and developing normally,” she said.
Sticking to the recommended vaccine schedule is also key to preventing children from being exposed to diseases, and will reduce the spread of diseases. In some cases, it can also save children from needing additional shots; for example, the HPV immunization schedule is two shots, but becomes a three-shot series if a family waits until the child is 15 or older.
A global pandemic. Economic free fall. Isolation from others.
For those looking for a doctor’s office, we are accepting new patients in both our pediatric practice and our adult medicine office. We accept a wide variety of health insurance plans, and can connect anyone to an insurance navigator if someone has lost their coverage.
We also offer a sliding scale fee to make sure that inability to pay doesn’t stop anyone from getting the health care they need.
East Hill Medical Center is welcoming people into the offices, and still offers video visits for those patients who have a smartphone, tablet or computer. For those who don’t have the technology and can’t come in for an in-person visit, we do offer telephone check-ins. However, we may ask that they come in for a future in-person doctor’s visit.
Call (315) 253-8477 to make an appointment today. Don’t delay.
Jessica Soule, MPH, is the director of strategic partnerships for East Hill Medical Center, a patient-centered medical home that offers adult medicine, addiction, dental, reproductive health and pediatric services. She can be reached at (315) 253-8477 ext. 509 or jsoule@easthillmedical.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!