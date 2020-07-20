East Hill Medical: Don't put off your doctor's visits

“It is important to complete well child visits when recommended by a provider to assure infants, children and adolescents are growing and developing normally,” she said.

Sticking to the recommended vaccine schedule is also key to preventing children from being exposed to diseases, and will reduce the spread of diseases. In some cases, it can also save children from needing additional shots; for example, the HPV immunization schedule is two shots, but becomes a three-shot series if a family waits until the child is 15 or older.

For those looking for a doctor’s office, we are accepting new patients in both our pediatric practice and our adult medicine office. We accept a wide variety of health insurance plans, and can connect anyone to an insurance navigator if someone has lost their coverage.

We also offer a sliding scale fee to make sure that inability to pay doesn’t stop anyone from getting the health care they need.

East Hill Medical Center is welcoming people into the offices, and still offers video visits for those patients who have a smartphone, tablet or computer. For those who don’t have the technology and can’t come in for an in-person visit, we do offer telephone check-ins. However, we may ask that they come in for a future in-person doctor’s visit.

Call (315) 253-8477 to make an appointment today. Don’t delay.

Jessica Soule, MPH, is the director of strategic partnerships for East Hill Medical Center, a patient-centered medical home that offers adult medicine, addiction, dental, reproductive health and pediatric services. She can be reached at (315) 253-8477 ext. 509 or jsoule@easthillmedical.com.

