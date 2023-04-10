East Hill Medical Center celebrated the opening of Quest Diagnostics on the fourth floor of its 144 Genesee St. facility Monday.

The lab is now open to East Hill patients from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. for lunch) weekdays. Its testing can be an important preventative tool, East Hill said in a news release. By screening and diagnosing chronic conditions or infectious diseases, testing can help people manage and treat them. Having Quest at East Hill will also make lab services more accessible for families.

“Together, we are one step closer to our mission of breaking down the barriers that prevent our patients from receiving the care that they deserve,” East Hill President and CEO April Miles said. “Our patients include many working parents who struggle to make daytime appointments and need more flexibility for well child and sick visits to make sure their children are getting the care they need."

Patients of any age at all East Hill offices, including Summit Pediatrics, Duckett Family Medicine and the center's adult medicine, dental and behavioral health offices, can now complete lab work at Quest, said Abby Gunger, who led the collaboration with the laboratory. Hours at Summit are also expanded as of Monday, to 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays.

As a federally qualified health center, East Hill accepts a range of insurance plans and offers a sliding scale fee structure that will be honored by Quest Diagnostics.

For more information, visit easthillmedical.com.