East Hill Medical: Providing dental care during COVID-19

The dental office at East Hill Medical Center has shifted direction during this time, but continues to remain open to those in need.
Even now, as we aren’t sure when our dental office will be allowed to provide routine dental care, we continue to see patients who have urgent oral health needs. Patients who report pain, infection, broken teeth and abscesses can seek assistance from our dental office. While we can offer some relief, the dental team is limited in what procedures it can provide during this time.
Dr. Sunczerae Kushkituah is the newest of the office’s three dentists. Known as Dr. K, she said that remaining open during this time, even with offering limited assistance, was important in keeping patients comfortable and offering peace of mind.
“It is important that patients know that they have someone to call or somewhere to go to have dental concerns addressed and treated urgently if needed. It hopefully gives a little relief of stress during tough times as one less worry,” she said.
“Dental disease does not pause during a pandemic so it is critical to be available, should the need arise for an urgent consult or treatment to keep patients comfortable and stable.”
Many dental procedures were no longer allowed to be performed during the pandemic because they are aerosol-generating procedures. These are procedures that may cause patients’ saliva droplets to spray into the air. Respiratory droplets were identified as a cause of SARS-CoV-2 spreading.
As a medical organization, East Hill Medical Center already has strict infection control procedures and policies. This includes deep and regular cleaning, the use of personal protective equipment for clinical staff to reduce exposure and spread, strategic placement of hand sanitizer dispensers, and regular sterilization of tools. In the wake of the SARS-CoV-2, we continue to utilize heavy-duty surface disinfectant and decontaminant cleaner between patients, and are spacing out the use of rooms to ensure that the industrial cleaner has time to do its job. We also put into place pre-appointment screening in late February, and then added a second screening assessment when patients enter the building shortly afterward. This ensures no one who is actively sick or was around someone who tested positive is seen in the dental office.
“The dedication and purpose of East Hill to serve the community with a genuine focus, concern and care for patients (brought me here),” Dr. K said. “I am glad to be part of a team with such true and needed purpose.”
Looking forward, East Hill Medical Center is reviewing how it operates all medical offices in the aftermath of the global public health crisis. We’re diligent in preparing for pending changes to be able to accommodate new regulations, as well as our patients’ needs.
Changes have already been made to reduce the circumstances that may lead to exposure, as well as how to address patient needs during a pandemic. Staff are wearing even more personal protective gear than they were before, including face shields.
From the start of the state of emergency, East Hill leadership made it clear that it would remain open as long as it can assure both patient and employee safety.
That dedication first drew Dr. Christian Gonzalez to join the dental office in 2018.
“East Hill is an organization that has high professional ethics, high service standards, and is constantly striving to bring out the best health care services for patients. These are characteristics that are congruous with me,” Dr. Gonzalez said.
Offering urgent care for those in need due to dental pain or infection allows for residents to have a known local institution to turn to, even if their income or health insurance status has changed. EHMC welcomes anyone in need of emergency oral care to make an appointment with the dental office, even if they are not a current patient or don’t have insurance. We offer a sliding scale fee to ensure that inability to pay is not a barrier. Besides being a benefit for individual patients, management of dental emergencies by our qualified dentists during this pandemic helps keep patients safe by reducing the number of people who would have become infected and had to go to the hospital’s emergency department. Now they can receive proper treatment from a dental office, which helps decrease the ER from becoming overloaded with preventable cases.
Besides routine care offered within the onsite dental office, the pandemic disrupted the school-based dental program, led by veteran dentist Dr. Mark Welch. To encourage school-aged children to continue to practice good brushing and other oral health behaviors, the school-based team is distributing oral health kits to children through the medical center’s pediatric practice.
Dr. Kushkituah stressed the need for proper oral health, saying that good dental and oral health “directly relates to the individual's overall health and well-being, improving quality of life.”
Dr. Gonzales agreed.
“Oral health is paramount because it gives an overall view of your general health,” he said. “The oral cavity is the gateway to your gastrointestinal tract and lungs, and some of these bacteria and viruses can cause disease or worsen current medical conditions.”
Jessica Soule is the director of strategic partnerships for East Hill Medical Center, a patient-centered medical home in Auburn that offers adult medicine and addiction, dental, reproductive health and pediatric services. She can be reached at (315) 253-8477 ext. 509 or jsoule@easthillmedical.com. To contact East Hill Medical Center, call (315) 253-8477. Prompt No. 1 is for adult medicine, No. 2 is for counseling, No. 3 is for the pediatric office and No. 4 is if you have a dental emergency. For more information, visit easthillmedical.com.
