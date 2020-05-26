East Hill Medical: Providing dental care during COVID-19

Offering urgent care for those in need due to dental pain or infection allows for residents to have a known local institution to turn to, even if their income or health insurance status has changed. EHMC welcomes anyone in need of emergency oral care to make an appointment with the dental office, even if they are not a current patient or don’t have insurance. We offer a sliding scale fee to ensure that inability to pay is not a barrier. Besides being a benefit for individual patients, management of dental emergencies by our qualified dentists during this pandemic helps keep patients safe by reducing the number of people who would have become infected and had to go to the hospital’s emergency department. Now they can receive proper treatment from a dental office, which helps decrease the ER from becoming overloaded with preventable cases.