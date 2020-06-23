East Hill Medical: Returning to the new normal

As this is being written, we’re in the midst of phase three of reopening, and this is both relief for some and anxiety-inducing in others, possibly more of a combination for all. We’ve all been through something we have most likely never encountered before, and may possibly have to go through again in the near future. Here are some thoughts based on my own readjustments and the reports of others on living in this new normal.
• Wash your hands and wear a mask: This is the most obvious, but it also contributes to a reduction of anxiety and an increase in safety. The masks are uncomfortable at times, and with summer approaching, that discomfort may increase. But at this point in the evolution of knowledge of COVID-19, this is an effective but fairly easy way we can maintain control of our lives.
• We are all coming from a different place: The quarantine has unbalanced our everyday experiences, yet everybody was affected differently. Some of us continued to go to our place of employment, some of us worked from home. Some of us were either taken out of work temporarily or lost our jobs completely. Those who relied on services, such as grocery delivery or home aides, found themselves limited to being home-bound. As people begin to navigate the next step, be aware that business as usual may be more complicated as people acclimate to returning to work. Things may be different. Remember that kindness is contagious. Be nice, be understanding and be patient.
• Home life may be disrupted as well: School for most is done now, or ending this month. Kids have been home for awhile, and activities for the summer are still in question in regards to extent and availability. Child care may be complicated, which may create a more stressful environment. Do your best to work with your employer to come up with a viable solution, as this is a unique situation that may involve some creative problem-solving. Be open and honest about what you need to be successful.
• Enjoy what you can: This will be a summer without many of the events we’ve come to look forward to — from events at local parks to concerts to the New York State Fair. Be creative and appreciate those who continue to try to bring you those summer extras. Enjoy family and friends, and hopefully find time for the activities that bring you joy.
Oh, and wear a mask and wash your hands.
A global pandemic. Economic free fall. Isolation from others.
Darren Tripiciano is a certified licensed social worker at East Hill Medical Center, a patient-centered medical home in Auburn that offers pediatric and adult primary care, dental care and addiction medicine. He can be reached at (315) 253-8477, prompt No. 2. To contact East Hill Medical Center, call (315) 253-8477. Prompt No. 1 is for adult medicine, No. 2 is for counseling, No. 3 is for the pediatric office and No. 4 is if you have a dental emergency. For more information, visit easthillmedical.com.
