East Hill Medical: Returning to the new normal

As this is being written, we’re in the midst of phase three of reopening, and this is both relief for some and anxiety-inducing in others, possibly more of a combination for all. We’ve all been through something we have most likely never encountered before, and may possibly have to go through again in the near future. Here are some thoughts based on my own readjustments and the reports of others on living in this new normal.

• Wash your hands and wear a mask: This is the most obvious, but it also contributes to a reduction of anxiety and an increase in safety. The masks are uncomfortable at times, and with summer approaching, that discomfort may increase. But at this point in the evolution of knowledge of COVID-19, this is an effective but fairly easy way we can maintain control of our lives.