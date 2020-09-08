East Hill Medical: Saying 'thank you' to our staff despite social distancing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the past, National Health Center Week has been a time when we take the time to reintroduce East Hill Medical Center to our community, gather all of our employees to reflect on the positive work we do and thank them, and ask local stakeholders to join our celebrations. This year’s celebrations faced restrictions due to COVID-19 that limited our ability to come together as a group, reduced available resources we typically consult, and eliminated the idea of asking community leaders to join us in our celebrations.

Like seemingly everything about 2020, National Health Center Week 2020 had a different look. The theme was "Lighting the Way for Healthier Community Today and in the Future." Taking this year’s theme to heart, we have been adding new initiatives and service lines to make sure that patients get a comprehensive package of health care. For instance, now we have an in-house psychiatric nurse practitioner to assist patients. East Hill Medical Center is dedicated to growing and evolution. In that vein, we needed to find different ways to shine light on the good works our health care providers and support staff do each and every day.