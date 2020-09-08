East Hill Medical: Saying 'thank you' to our staff despite social distancing

In the past, National Health Center Week has been a time when we take the time to reintroduce East Hill Medical Center to our community, gather all of our employees to reflect on the positive work we do and thank them, and ask local stakeholders to join our celebrations. This year’s celebrations faced restrictions due to COVID-19 that limited our ability to come together as a group, reduced available resources we typically consult, and eliminated the idea of asking community leaders to join us in our celebrations.
Like seemingly everything about 2020, National Health Center Week 2020 had a different look. The theme was "Lighting the Way for Healthier Community Today and in the Future." Taking this year’s theme to heart, we have been adding new initiatives and service lines to make sure that patients get a comprehensive package of health care. For instance, now we have an in-house psychiatric nurse practitioner to assist patients. East Hill Medical Center is dedicated to growing and evolution. In that vein, we needed to find different ways to shine light on the good works our health care providers and support staff do each and every day.
To highlight the good works our staff does day in and day out, we created short videos that showcase our different medical offices and posted them on our social media site. We sent an updated list of services to our community partners, as well as community leaders, to ensure that we can care for our shared clients.
Meanwhile, stakeholders and collaborators throughout the community showed their support by sending messages of gratitude and acclaim. Many of the notes were compiled into a short video online. State Sen. Pamela Helming created a video of her own, and Congressman John Katko sent a heartfelt letter.
Our National Health Center Week festivities typically center around a luncheon. Due to social restrictions and infection control, we had to skip the buffet lunch this year. Instead, we had Muzzi’s Italian Ice company to offer a cold treat on a hot day, and later in the week, we welcomed Tonzi’s Food Truck to provide lunch for our crew, although we weren’t all able to eat together.
East Hill Medical Center employees also received appreciation gifts. Earlier this year, everyone received window clings that identified them as East Hill Heroes. National Health Center Week is a great opportunity to appreciate all employees with a "thank you" and a tangible gift of gratitude. One thing that was included in employee gifts this year was plants in containers with encouraging messages. It’s been fun to walk around the two buildings and see the sprouts coming up, seeing sunflowers, poppies and bachelor buttons.
Adaptability, flexibility and perseverance have been East Hill Medical Center’s informal theme this year, like the other community health centers that didn’t close their doctor's offices to the public. We’ll see what next year’s National Health Center Week brings.
Jessica Soule, MPH, is the director of strategic partnerships for East Hill Medical Center, a patient-centered medical home that offers adult medicine, addiction, dental, reproductive health and pediatric services. She can be reached at (315) 253-8477 ext. 509 or jsoule@easthillmedical.com.
