East Hill Medical: The changing face of food insecurity

Most people think of flu shots, physicals and prescriptions requests when they think of visits to their doctors’ offices. At East Hill Medical Center, we are also concerned about a patient’s life outside their medical appointment. We want to make sure that our patients have the ability to focus on their health, rather than stressing over affording the next grocery trip.
We launched a food insecurity initiative within our adult medicine and Summit Pediatrics offices to help shine light on this growing concern. Several of our nurses and health care providers have many stories about going the extra mile over the past few years for families and patients who struggled with hunger, and they continue to carry the memory of those patients’ struggles with them.
Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused major economic disruption, and even more people are faced with difficult choices as they tighten their household budgets. Food insecurity specifically describes a household’s inability to provide enough food for every person in the household to be active and healthy.
East Hill Medical Center hired public health specialist Morgan Taddeo to be able to guide families in navigating social needs and health concerns beyond the exam room.
“The pandemic has put people at such a loss, whether people have lost their job or are faced with other financial stressors. There is a big impact in Cayuga County and across our country,” Taddeo said.
East Hill Medical Center inserted a quick screening questionnaire to start a conversation about food insecurity with patients. Clinical staff in our pediatric office and adult medicine office ask almost everyone who walks through our doors two screening questions to assess whether they may be facing food insecurity.
When our patients do identify that they are concerned about their ability to purchase food before their current groceries run out, our public health specialist has a conversation with them about different resources and refers them to the Food Bank of Central New York. Through these interactions, we’ve been able to identify other concerns that may disrupt someone’s life and identify other community resources for them.
“By creating this support for our patients, we’re not just here for their medical needs but able to focus on their overall well-being, which is so important,” Taddeo added.
Food insecurity indeed is a growing concern. Within Cayuga County, 8,300 people identify as being food insecure. Within our region, one in eight central New Yorkers identify as having some food insecurity within the past year. Nearly 30% of people who receive emergency food from community resources are children. The idea of hunger may have, in the past, conjured up images of homeless men on the corner, waiting for a soup kitchen to open. In actuality, food insecurity can reflect your neighbors who are faced with making decisions on how to spend their monthly budget, knowing it can’t stretch to cover everything. These tradeoffs can cause inadequate food choices or poor diets.
“Asking these questions about someone’s ability to buy food is so important. The face of food insecurity is changing; someone you would never suspect of facing these issues may have underlying issues that they may be embarrassed to bring up,” Ms. Taddeo said. “Asking these questions opens the door to these discussions, and is the first step in connecting people to assistance.”
Screening for food insecurity
For each of the following statements, answer for the past 12 months:
1. We are worried whether food would run out before we get money to buy more.
2. The food we bought just didn’t last and we don’t have money to get more.
If someone agrees that either statement is “often true” or “sometimes true," they are facing some type of food insecurity.
By the numbers
Food insecurity is growing as more and more people are faced with child care challenges, reduction in work hours, or job losses. Here are some statistics from the Food Bank of Central New York:
Of those who utilize charitable food programs in our region:
• 29% are children
• 16% of households include active military or veterans
• 43% of households have had to choose between paying for food or needed day-to-day expenses
• 60% of households have an annual income of less than $18,000
Jessica Soule, MPH, is the director of strategic partnerships for East Hill Medical Center, a patient-centered medical home that offers adult medicine, addiction, dental, reproductive health and pediatric services. She can be reached at (315) 253-8477, prompt 7, or jsoule@easthillmedical.com. To reach East Hill for services, call (315) 253-8477 and hit prompt 1 for adult medicine, 2 for behavioral health, 3 for the pediatric offices or 4 for the dental office.
