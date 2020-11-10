East Hill Medical: The changing face of food insecurity

East Hill Medical Center inserted a quick screening questionnaire to start a conversation about food insecurity with patients. Clinical staff in our pediatric office and adult medicine office ask almost everyone who walks through our doors two screening questions to assess whether they may be facing food insecurity.

When our patients do identify that they are concerned about their ability to purchase food before their current groceries run out, our public health specialist has a conversation with them about different resources and refers them to the Food Bank of Central New York. Through these interactions, we’ve been able to identify other concerns that may disrupt someone’s life and identify other community resources for them.

“By creating this support for our patients, we’re not just here for their medical needs but able to focus on their overall well-being, which is so important,” Taddeo added.