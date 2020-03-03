East Hill Medical: The importance of being honest with your doctor

“Wow, here I thought you were going to be mad that I wasn’t taking all of my medication,” the patient said as she headed down the hallway toward the checkout window at East Hill Medical Center.
“Of course not. I’m happy you told me,” Dr. Adam Duckett responded. “Now I know how best to help you.”
We all know most of the things we should or shouldn’t be doing to live healthy lives, but are we honest with our practitioner about all of our choices? We’re often worried about being scolded, or think we’ll be annoyed with a long-winded lecture.
In actuality, it’s really important to be up-front about any deviations in medication schedules, or not following recommendations. If a medication has undesirable side effects or doesn’t seem to be working, addressing that directly with a practitioner first can avoid a lot of problems. There are some prescriptions that don’t have signals that they are working, but they are indeed doing their job. Other medications have similar substitutes that can be used to avoid side effects.
East Hill Medical Center is a patient-centered medical home. Among other things, this designation means that patients are considered partners with their practitioners to make decisions connected to their health care and courses of treatment. Like all relationships, this only works if there is trust.
“I’m not going to judge anyone for not taking their pills. It just helps us know how to help our patients,” Dr. Duckett said.
He recounted a story about one of his patients who was sent to the hospital. Once there, he was asked about his medical history and what prescriptions he was taking. He listed off four medications, including pills for blood pressure. The practitioners took into consideration those blood pressure medications when they began his treatment — and were horrified to see the man’s vitals crash. It turned out that he wasn’t actually taking the medications at all, and nearly lost his life by not telling the practitioners that important fact.
“There can be harm done if you fail to communicate what you doing or not," Dr. Duckett said.
Preparing for an office visit
Here are some tips to maximize your time with your health care team:
• Write down all questions you have about your condition(s), medication, symptoms or general health. Be prepared to give that list to the practitioner. Even if the practitioner can’t answer all the questions in the visit, it may offer them insight into topics they need to address with you.
• If you include symptoms on your list, include any triggers or conditions to help the practitioner understand your experiences, and potentially how to address them.
• Sign up for your office’s online portal to improve communication with the provider office.
• Maintain a list of medications you take, including vitamins and over-the-counter drugs you take with regularity.
• Answer questions honestly about your life, including any drug use, sexual history or abuse. Remember: A practitioner’s job is to help, and they need to have the facts to be able to do that.
• Ask questions if you don’t understand. Remember that practitioners are people, too. They may forget they are speaking in medical jargon. Repeat what they said in your own words to make sure you both are on the same page.
Jessica Soule, MPH, is the director of strategic partnerships for East Hill Family Medical, a patient-centered medical home in Auburn that offers adult medicine and addiction, dental, reproductive health and pediatric services. She can be reached at (315) 253-8477 ext. 509 or jsoule@easthillmedical.com.