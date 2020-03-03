East Hill Medical: The importance of being honest with your doctor

“I’m not going to judge anyone for not taking their pills. It just helps us know how to help our patients,” Dr. Duckett said.

He recounted a story about one of his patients who was sent to the hospital. Once there, he was asked about his medical history and what prescriptions he was taking. He listed off four medications, including pills for blood pressure. The practitioners took into consideration those blood pressure medications when they began his treatment — and were horrified to see the man’s vitals crash. It turned out that he wasn’t actually taking the medications at all, and nearly lost his life by not telling the practitioners that important fact.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“There can be harm done if you fail to communicate what you doing or not," Dr. Duckett said.

Preparing for an office visit

Here are some tips to maximize your time with your health care team:

• Write down all questions you have about your condition(s), medication, symptoms or general health. Be prepared to give that list to the practitioner. Even if the practitioner can’t answer all the questions in the visit, it may offer them insight into topics they need to address with you.