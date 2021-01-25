East Hill: Promoting health literacy in Cayuga County's youth

A few months ago, I stumbled upon a quote. It read:
“Children are our greatest treasure, they are our future.” — Nelson Mandela
I, too, believe that children are our future, and that we must teach them to lead the way. Think of it this way: If you want a child’s mind to grow, you must plant a seed — a seed of knowledge.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, East Hill Medical Center received a grant from UnitedHealthcare of New York. We utilized the grant funding to develop a project initiative that addresses health literacy, the fundamentals to understanding and using information to prevent health problems and protect overall health. We decided to focus on children between the ages of 4 and 8 years old. We created four themed activity bags designed to be both fun and educational. The bags will provide children and families with items that spotlight the importance of physical activity, healthy eating, dental care and emotional health.
Our goal in creating these activity bags is to provide resources and tools to families within the four topics we prioritized for this project, with attention given to providing written materials to promote reading among children. Research shows that introducing health literacy concepts to children at a young age will support them in avoiding major health risks as adults.
Prior to taking the position as public health specialist at East Hill Medical Center, I studied public health at Hartwick College, a small private college in the Catskills. There, I was presented with the opportunity to study public health abroad in South Africa, which was truly a very defining experience for me. In my early days of learning the public health curriculum, I quickly became acquainted with the phrase “health care is a human right” and I began to see disparities in individuals’ health literacy as a barrier to that right.
While I was in South Africa, I was able to observe and learn from people of all different ages, races and ethnicities — all leaving me with valuable knowledge I will carry with me forever. The most profound thing I learned while in South Africa is that people become products of their environment. At a young age, we as humans begin learning from the actions and beliefs of those around us. This ultimately plays a vital role in shaping one’s perspective on health and the importance of understanding health care.
In doing research for this project, I found data that suggested children learn in different ways — some learn by seeing, some by hearing, some by reading and some by doing. Using this evidence, I designed the bags with components that will complement each learning style. I have created 400 activity bags in total. There will be bags for each health theme: physical activity, healthy eating, dental care and emotional health. Over the next several months, we will hand out the activity bags to our Summit Pediatrics patients who come in for appointments. While the activity bags are designed for our patients who fall in the 4 to 8 age range, we do have some extra bags that can be given to older siblings.
The bags will contain reading materials, fun activities and community resource guides. The community resource guides are unique in the sense that they will help to inform families about what’s in the community that can help to improve well-being and overall quality of life. Not being a Cayuga County native myself, I learned of a few cool places that I’d like to check out!
I am really looking forward to seeing the impact these bags will have on our pediatric population and our community. Being that my knowledge base and passion is in public health, I find pride and pleasure in promoting health. While I am new to this community, I look forward to making a positive impact here.
Public Health Specialist Morgan Taddeo has worked for East Hill Medical Center in Auburn for six months. She can be reached by calling (315) 253-8477 ext. 500. East Hill Medical Center, 144 Genesee St., Auburn, has an adult medicine office, a family practice, pediatric practice and dental office. To reach East Hill for services, call (315) 253-8477 and hit prompt 1 for adult medicine, 2 for behavioral health, 3 for the pediatric offices or 4 for the dental office.