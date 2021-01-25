East Hill: Promoting health literacy in Cayuga County's youth

While I was in South Africa, I was able to observe and learn from people of all different ages, races and ethnicities — all leaving me with valuable knowledge I will carry with me forever. The most profound thing I learned while in South Africa is that people become products of their environment. At a young age, we as humans begin learning from the actions and beliefs of those around us. This ultimately plays a vital role in shaping one’s perspective on health and the importance of understanding health care.

In doing research for this project, I found data that suggested children learn in different ways — some learn by seeing, some by hearing, some by reading and some by doing. Using this evidence, I designed the bags with components that will complement each learning style. I have created 400 activity bags in total. There will be bags for each health theme: physical activity, healthy eating, dental care and emotional health. Over the next several months, we will hand out the activity bags to our Summit Pediatrics patients who come in for appointments. While the activity bags are designed for our patients who fall in the 4 to 8 age range, we do have some extra bags that can be given to older siblings.