Easter food sale supports local Ukrainian church

An Easter Perogi and Bake Sale is being held by St. Luke's Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Warners

Orders will be taken through Friday, April 8, and will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the church 3290 Warners Road.

Perogies (potato, sauerkraut and cheese), babkas (round, loaf and mini), stuffed cabbage rolls, sweetbreads, pyrizhky, khrustyky and more is available.

For more information, or to order, call (315) 888-4163 or email events@stlukesuoc.org.

