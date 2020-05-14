Eco Talk: About the Asian giant hornet

The Asian giant hornet made news as it was discovered in the state of Washington in December. The news has referred to this insect as the "murder hornet." We should take caution to not confuse the AGH with other insects of the wasp and hornet family we may encounter as our weather warms up.
The confirmation of a single AGH by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Blaine, Washington, was the first record of this insect species in the U.S. As of May, it has not been found in any other state. The Washington Department of Agriculture is actively conducting surveys for AGH and should they locate any AGH nests, a rapid response will occur to eradicate their presence.
The AGH is native to eastern Asia and is the largest hornet found worldwide, measuring 1.5 to 2 inches long. It has a distinctive large yellow/orange head with black eyes; the antennae are dark brown to black with orange at the base that attaches to the head. There is a significant contrast between the color of the head and the color of the body, plus there is visible yellow/orange and brown banding.
Each AGH colony has one queen and many workers, thus they are considered to be “social.” The queen will live about one year while the workers live between 15 and 35 days. AGH nest underground and prefer pre-existing cavities, such as rodent burrows.
There are other insects that may be confused at first glance with AGH. Many wasps, hornets and even bees have similar characteristic to the AGH; however, each have other distinguishing characteristics, the most notable being their smaller size.
Wasps, hornets and bees are considered to be either solitary or social. Solitary insects do not live in a colony with a queen, as social insects do. Solitary insects generally do not like stinging, but will sting if threatened by accidental mishandling, getting trapped in clothing or even being stepped on. Solitary individuals tend to nest on or near human dwellings and hunt for a food source for their future young.
The cicada killer is a good example of a solitary hornet. When I first heard that the AGH was found in the U.S., I immediately thought that this insect will be confused with AGHs! These are very intriguing insects as this species actually hunt cicadas, which they immobilize and take back to their nest. The cicada killer’s nest is burrowed in the soil, and the female lays egg inside. The cicada will be used as a food source when eggs hatch and young emerge. These nests can be found in lawns, gardens or flower beds, and are often encountered when working outside. The male cicada killer will protect the nest but cannot sting. Females will sting if provoked or handled, or will sting your feet if you accidentally walk on their nest. Given this information, I have always tried to be protective of cicada killers!
We are probably more familiar with social wasps, hornets and bees, as they build larger nests, either in the ground or in the air to house all the workers that support the colony’s queen, whose only purpose is to reproduce. Social insects will defend the nest and are very capable of stinging both in defense of the nest or while out foraging.
There are two social insects that might be confused with AGH, but again there are enough distinguishing characteristics to not cause panic. The bald face hornet measures 3/4 of an inch in length but may be mistaken for AGH due to its large head and banding on the body. The body and head is mostly black with white markings, instead of yellow/orange banding seen on the AGH.
The second social insect that might be confused with the AGH is the European giant hornet. This insect became established in North America after it was introduced from Europe over 200 years ago. It measures about 1 inch and prefers to nest in hollows areas, usually away from humans. The European giant hornet differs from the AGH as it has a darker red to brown on its face and body.
After a number of unconfirmed AGH sightings from the public, neither the USDA nor WSDA have any evidence that AGH populations are established in Washington or elsewhere in the U.S. That is not to say we should not be aware of AGH, but we should also take time to determine if what we might at first glance think is the AGH might, in fact, be a lookalike.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!