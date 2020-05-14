Eco Talk: About the Asian giant hornet

Wasps, hornets and bees are considered to be either solitary or social. Solitary insects do not live in a colony with a queen, as social insects do. Solitary insects generally do not like stinging, but will sting if threatened by accidental mishandling, getting trapped in clothing or even being stepped on. Solitary individuals tend to nest on or near human dwellings and hunt for a food source for their future young.

The cicada killer is a good example of a solitary hornet. When I first heard that the AGH was found in the U.S., I immediately thought that this insect will be confused with AGHs! These are very intriguing insects as this species actually hunt cicadas, which they immobilize and take back to their nest. The cicada killer’s nest is burrowed in the soil, and the female lays egg inside. The cicada will be used as a food source when eggs hatch and young emerge. These nests can be found in lawns, gardens or flower beds, and are often encountered when working outside. The male cicada killer will protect the nest but cannot sting. Females will sting if provoked or handled, or will sting your feet if you accidentally walk on their nest. Given this information, I have always tried to be protective of cicada killers!