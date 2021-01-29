Eco Talk: Agriculture report sheds light on food production

The 33,438 farms in New York state are a vital economic component of the state’s economy and are part of the 2 million farms in the United States. Every five years, the United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service completes a Census of Agriculture, with the most recent one conducted in 2017. Significant amounts of data are collected from participating farms and then intensively analyzed, with the findings made available down to the county level.

The USDA recently released a typology report from the 2017 Census of Agriculture indicating that 96% of all farms in the United States are family farms. For this study, family farms are defined as farms where the majority of the business is owned by the producer and individuals related to the producer.

Just as with any business, farm businesses may be set up as sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, limited liability companies or cooperatives. How farm businesses are structured depends on a number of factors, such as who owns the farm, the farm’s business goals, tax management strategies, steps to reduce risk and who makes business decisions. Over the years as farms have grown, allowing family and non-family members ownership and management responsibilities, the business structure has changed as well.