Eco Talk: Agriculture report sheds light on food production

The 33,438 farms in New York state are a vital economic component of the state’s economy and are part of the 2 million farms in the United States. Every five years, the United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service completes a Census of Agriculture, with the most recent one conducted in 2017. Significant amounts of data are collected from participating farms and then intensively analyzed, with the findings made available down to the county level.
The USDA recently released a typology report from the 2017 Census of Agriculture indicating that 96% of all farms in the United States are family farms. For this study, family farms are defined as farms where the majority of the business is owned by the producer and individuals related to the producer.
Just as with any business, farm businesses may be set up as sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, limited liability companies or cooperatives. How farm businesses are structured depends on a number of factors, such as who owns the farm, the farm’s business goals, tax management strategies, steps to reduce risk and who makes business decisions. Over the years as farms have grown, allowing family and non-family members ownership and management responsibilities, the business structure has changed as well.
For the purposes of the typology report, small family farms have a gross cash farm income under $350,000, and account for 88% of all farms in the United States. They also control 46% of the total farmland and contribute 19% of the value of all agricultural products sold. Mid-size family farms have a gross cash farm income between $350,000 and $999,999. Mid-size farms produce 20% of the value of all agricultural products and make up 5% of the farms in the United States. Large-scale family farms have a gross cash farm income of $1 million or greater. Large-scale farms make up less than 3% of all United States farms and produce 43% of the value of all agricultural products.
Unfortunately, and perhaps not a surprise to some, the study found that since 2012, the number of family farms decreased by 80,000, or 4%. Small family farms had the smallest decrease at 3%, while mid-size family farms decreased by 8% and large family farms decreased by 13%.
Another key finding was related to farm specialization. Gone are the days when every farm had a wide assortment of livestock, a fruit and nut orchard, a large vegetable garden and crops to feed livestock. Any surplus was probably sold; however, this meant that each farm would feed about seven other people. Today, about 80 people are fed from one farm. This change has allowed us to move off farms and seek other livelihoods.
The 2017 Census of Agriculture typology report, which can be found at nass.usda.gov/Publications/AgCensus/2017/Online_Resources/Typology/intro.pdf, indicates that the majority (57%) of small family farms specialize in cattle (34%) or other crops such as hay and forage for livestock (23%). Over half, (53%) of the mid-size family farms specialize in grains such as corn, wheat, barley and rye, and oilseeds such as soybean and sunflower. It was found that large-scale family farms tended to have different specializations, with dairy production and specialty crops such as fruit and/or tree nut production, herbs and horticulture pants such as annual and perennial bedding plants.
Small-scale family farms tend to reach consumers through direct sales via farmers markets, farm stands or community supported agriculture, with 45% of the small family farms reporting this type of activity. Yet 17% of the mid-size family farms and 23% of the large-scale family farms also had direct sales to consumers.
Recent studies show that consumers are becoming increasingly interested in knowing where, how and by whom their food is produced. This became even more important during the COIVD-19 pandemic, and our local farmers are hopeful that this trend remains as the pandemic winds down.
The trend toward buying local is important for several reasons. When locally grown food is purchased, transportation costs and associated air polluting emissions are reduced. Plus the nutritional value of many fruits and vegetables is maintained, as they can lose some nutritional value when picked early for shipping or during time in transport. Buying local also has a positive benefit for the local economy. Farmers are members of their community and spend the money they receive locally. Plus don’t forget the rural character and open space farms provide.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.