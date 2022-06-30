Eco Talk: Another summer battling the Japanese beetle

I just saw the first Japanese beetles of the season, and sure enough they are right on schedule for the Fourth of July celebration.

It is believed that the beetle's larvae first arrived in the U.S. in a shipment of iris bulbs imported from Japan around 1916. They were first noticed at a plant nursey in New Jersey.

This accidental introduction to the U.S. occurred prior to the establishment of import inspections, which are now conducted under the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

Japanese beetles have one generation each year overwintering underground as larvae. As soil temperatures warm in the spring, they complete their life cycle and begin to emerge in late June. It can take four to five weeks to reach peak emergence. The adult beetles are attracted to a wide range of host plants on which they feed and mate.

The adult beetles are about 1/2 inch wide and 1/2 inch long; however, what really sets them apart is their metallic copper-colored wings and dark green head. The females mate many times during the summer, laying their eggs in the soil. The eggs hatch into larvae, often called grubs, during August and September, feeding on plant roots that include turf grasses, some field crops, ornamental plants and vegetables well into November. They then head deeper into the soil to avoid freezing temperatures.

Japanese beetles are considered a pest of approximately 300 different plant species in the eastern U.S., including turf grass and landscape plants. For agricultural crops, they seem to prefer apples, grapes and stone fruits such as peaches, field crops including soybeans, corn for grain, silage and sweet corn, plus a number of weed species. Apples, blueberries and raspberries are reported to be very attractive to Japanese beetles, and they even seem to prefer some varieties over others.

The adult beetles eat the foliage between the leaf veins. After heavy feeding the leaf looks like lace; yet the technical term is skeletonization. With the tissue missing, the landscape plant looks unattractive but will survive. If feeding occurs on the fruit, such as a blueberry, it can be unsaleable. When the adult beetles feed on corn silks, the result can reduce pollination and cause missing kernels.

One’s first thought may be to use a pesticide; however, first consider how much damage is occurring, especially in a landscape setting. The adult beetles can be handpicked and dropped into a container with soapy water, or they can be crushed. I have a few landscape plants they are attracted to and I go out as often as I can to pick them off into soapy water. Last year I thought I was able to keep up with them, but they kept coming. It seemed like a fool’s errand, but I got some satisfaction thinking I was making a slight dent in their numbers.

Those who have too many plants acting as hosts may consider other methods. A recent article from the University of Minnesota Extension warns about using pheromone traps to lure adult beetles. Their research demonstrated that traps resulted in more plant damage in areas where they are placed. They concluded regardless of number or placement, the areas around traps had more beetle feeding damage than if there had been no trap at all. This is because the traps are so attractive to the adult beetles, they will draw beetles from a wider distance.

In the 1930s, it was discovered that some larvae were infected with a bacteria, giving them a milky appearance. The bacteria was cultured and has been marketed commercially as milky spore disease, which targets Japanese beetle larvae only. These bacteria live in the soil and, when ingested by the larvae, will cause the larvae to die. The bacteria was applied to thousands of sites across the U.S. between 1939 and 1953, resulting in a decrease in the number of larvae and a corresponding decrease in damage from adult beetles. Unfortunately, recent research is showing, in some regions of the U.S., that the bacteria is beginning to lose some of its effectiveness.

There are insecticides labeled for use to control both the Japanese beetle adults and larvae. Keep in mind they are not specific for Japanese beetles and will harm beneficial insects. When using pesticides, always read and follow the label directions. The Master Gardener volunteers at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County are available with the helpline staffed by trained volunteers from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at (315) 255-1183 ext. 2875.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

