Eco Talk: Appreciating the white pine

I have to admit that I never really considered white pines until I recently attended a webinar about some of the pressures they are under.

I remember learning about them as a long-needled, fast-growing conifer. I could also identify the white pine from red pine tree, as the white pine has five needles in a bundle. My previous dislike for white pines came from parking under them, especially this time of year as they shed their older needles.

My dislike has moderated to tolerance after learning they are native to New York and eastern North America. These trees grow very tall, varying between 50 and 80 feet when mature. There is a lot of lumber in these mature trees, and they can live 450 years.

When North America was first colonized, the tallest trees were often cut down and shipped back to Europe to become masts for sailing ships. Throughout the years, many of the native stands have been clear-cut. Today, white pine continues to be valued for building homes and barns. Their regional economic importance is valued to be approximately $30 million.

White pines are also unique as they are shade-tolerant and prefer moist sandy or loamy soils, but will grow well in poor, dry soils. Because of their wide range of soil preference, they are considered ideal for reforestation.

White pines are also important to wildlife, including beaver, porcupines, squirrels, deer and several bird species that feed on the nutritious seeds, needles and bark. Stands of white pine will provide shelter for large animals such as bear and moose, and for ground birds such as woodcock and grouse. Songbirds and birds of prey also find white pine as a source of food and shelter.

There are some disadvantages to white pines, aside from the needle drops on my car. They are sensitive to heat, so our changing climate may cause their current wide-ranging territory to shrink farther north. Also, they do not tolerate compacted soils in the landscape, so they will not do well in residential or commercially developed areas. It is also a species of tree that is very sensitive to air pollution.

As resilient as these trees are, they are experiencing pressure from several pests. Being aware of these pests can help the trees survive and prosper. The first pest is the southern pine bark beetle, which has been identified in Albany County. It is thought that this beetle was relocated from the southeastern U.S. by the winds associated with Hurricane Sandy and has been killing conifers on Long Island and in the Albany Pine Bush Preserve. All species of pine trees are susceptible, as are hemlocks and spruce. Fortunately, this beetle does not affect hardwood tree species.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is working to suppress identified infestations by removing infested trees to disrupt the insect’s life cycle. Additionally, thinning uninfected trees may be useful in control of this destructive beetle.

Pine needle scale insects can disfigure the asymmetrical shape of the tree and stunt its growth. High numbers of this tiny insect can cause the needles and twigs to die because of the intense feeding on the needles. These insects are very tiny, requiring a hand lens when examining the needles in late April. The adult females are easily observed later in the season as white flecks on the needles. If pine needle scale is observed, harvesting and removing the trees during the winter will prevent further spread of this pest.

White pine needle damage is a general term used to describe an intensively studied concern for the eastern white pines. WPND occurs when needles begin to turn yellow in May, and by August only the current year’s growth remains. This reduces the vigor of the impacted trees.

So, why would needles falling early be a problem? Research has shown that the trees pull nitrogen out of foliage as it dies. The needles shed early in the growing season can have twice the amount of nitrogen present compared to needles naturally shed in autumn. This nitrogen is lost to the tree. Trees on poor soils and along highway corridors are affected first, but eventually pines on quality soils are impacted too.

Researchers are finding there are several diseases showing up when studying white pine needle damage, plus the changing climate are creating stress on these majestic trees. Once you recognize white pines in the landscape, you too may start to observe the concern for this economically and environmentally important tree species.