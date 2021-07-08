Eco Talk: As Japanese beetles return, tips on stopping them

It seems as though the Fourth of July celebrations also mark the beginning of Japanese beetle season. As implied by their name, these pests were introduced from Japan around 1916. It is thought that the beetle larvae arrived in a shipment of iris bulbs, and they were first noticed at a plant nursey in New Jersey.
This accidental introduction to the U.S. occurred prior to the establishment of import inspections, which are now conducted under the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
Japanese beetles have one generation per year, and overwinter underground as larvae. As soil temperatures warm in the spring, they complete their life cycle and begin to emerge late June. It can take four to five weeks to reach peak emergence. The adult beetles are attracted to a wide range of host plants on which they feed and mate.
The adult beetles are about half an inch wide and half an inch long; however, what really sets them apart is their metallic copper-colored wings and dark green head. The females mate many times during the summer and will lay their eggs in the soil. The eggs hatch into larvae, often called grubs, during August and September and feed on plant roots, including turf grasses, some field crops, ornamental plants and vegetables, well into November. They then head deeper into the soil to avoid freezing temperatures. The larvae are a serious pest of turf grass, with injury seen in sunny areas as thinning grass.
Japanese beetles are considered a pest of approximately 300 different plant species in the eastern U.S., including landscape plants. For agricultural crops, they seem to prefer apples, grapes and stone fruits such as peaches. Field crops include soybeans and corn (corn for both grain and silage and sweet corn), plus a number of weed species. Apples, blueberries and raspberries are reported to be highly attractive to Japanese beetles, and they even seem to prefer some varieties over others.
The adult beetles eat the foliage between the leaf veins. After heavy feeding the leaf looks like lace, yet the technical term is skeletonization. With the tissue missing, landscape plant looks unattractive but will survive. If feeding occurs on fruit such as a blueberry, it can be unsaleable. Plus, the adult beetles will feed on corn silks, which can impact pollination and cause missing kernels.
Before resorting to using a pesticide to kill Japanese beetles, first consider how much damage is occurring, especially in a landscape setting. The adult beetles can be hand-picked and dropped into a container with soapy water, or they can be crushed. I have a few ornamental shrubs they are attracted to, and go out as often as I can to pick them off into soapy water. So far I have been able to keep up with them, but I know there are still more on their way.
Those who have too many plants acting as hosts may consider other methods. A recent article from the University of Minnesota Extension warns about using pheromone traps to lure adult beetles. Their research has shown that traps lead to more plant damage in areas where they are placed. They concluded that regardless of number or placement, the areas around traps had more beetle feeding damage than if there had been no trap at all. This is because the traps are so attractive to the adult beetles, the traps will draw beetles from a wider distance.
In the 1930s it was discovered that some larvae were infected with a bacteria, giving them a milky appearance. This bacteria was cultured and has been marketed commercially as milky spore disease, which targets Japanese beetle larvae only. These bacteria live in the soil and when ingested by the larvae, will cause the larvae to die. The bacteria was applied to thousands of sites across the U.S. between 1939 and 1953, resulting in a decrease in the number of larvae and a corresponding decrease in damage from adult beetles. Unfortunately, recent research is showing, in some regions of the U.S., that the bacteria is beginning to lose some of its effectiveness.
There are insecticides labeled for use to control both the Japanese beetle adults and larvae. Keep in mind they are not specific for Japanese beetles, and will harm beneficial insects. When using pesticides, always read and follow the label directions. The Master Gardener Volunteers at Cornell Cooperative Extension in Cayuga County are available with the helpline staffed by trained volunteers from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at (315) 255-1183.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.