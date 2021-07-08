Eco Talk: As Japanese beetles return, tips on stopping them

Japanese beetles are considered a pest of approximately 300 different plant species in the eastern U.S., including landscape plants. For agricultural crops, they seem to prefer apples, grapes and stone fruits such as peaches. Field crops include soybeans and corn (corn for both grain and silage and sweet corn), plus a number of weed species. Apples, blueberries and raspberries are reported to be highly attractive to Japanese beetles, and they even seem to prefer some varieties over others.

The adult beetles eat the foliage between the leaf veins. After heavy feeding the leaf looks like lace, yet the technical term is skeletonization. With the tissue missing, landscape plant looks unattractive but will survive. If feeding occurs on fruit such as a blueberry, it can be unsaleable. Plus, the adult beetles will feed on corn silks, which can impact pollination and cause missing kernels.

Before resorting to using a pesticide to kill Japanese beetles, first consider how much damage is occurring, especially in a landscape setting. The adult beetles can be hand-picked and dropped into a container with soapy water, or they can be crushed. I have a few ornamental shrubs they are attracted to, and go out as often as I can to pick them off into soapy water. So far I have been able to keep up with them, but I know there are still more on their way.