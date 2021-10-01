Eco Talk: As leaves fall, here's how to handle them responsibly

The fall season is often associated with foliage. The changing of leaf colors begins this time of year as temperatures start to cool and the length of the day shortens. The spectacular views available throughout the Finger Lakes draw both local residents and tourists to leaf peep!
Leaf peeping is described as traveling, usually by car, to observe Mother Nature’s paint brush at work. I have spoken with people who have traveled from other parts of the U.S. and even Europe just to follow the changing color along the East Coast from north to south.
If seems that some trees are losing their leaves early this year. They are turning brown and dropping off the trees. Our changing weather and climate may have a role in disrupting the gradual fall color change. Climate scientists are warning that the warmer fall temperatures we are experiencing will postpone leaf color change, and may prevent some of the vivid color development as well.
Have you noticed that some trees lose their leaves before others do? This is often related to the species of tree. There are a few tree species that hold their leaves well into the fall and early winter, which can make cleanup a challenge.
As a reminder, all yard waste, including leaves, grass clippings and other organic waste, needs to be handled properly year-round to protect the environment from nutrients that may leach out of these materials should they be raked and placed in piles. Piles of leaves and grass clippings have the potential to compress and will produce a leachate during decomposition that can contain high levels of nutrients.
Any yard waste that is placed or finds its way into a streambank, road ditch or storm sewer drain can cause contamination when it enters a water body. The result of nutrients entering a water body include the addition of unnecessary nutrients, possibly tipping the balance to allow for a harmful algal bloom, increased aquatic plant growth inhibiting recreation, or even a fish kill due to oxygen being depleted from the water.
There are several environmentally conscious ways to manage yard waste that will result in an environmentally friendly yard and protect water quality.
One of the simplest ways to manage yard waste is to leave grass clippings on the lawn and mow over the fallen leaves to shred them. Together, these are called green manure and when fully decomposed, will provide necessary nutrients to fertilize the lawn naturally.
With these "free" nutrients there is no need to bag and either drag the bags to the curb or off to a disposal location. Every community has a different method of handling yard waste, so be sure to check with your trash hauler or municipality ahead of time. Please make every effort to keep yard waste from entering any waste stream that may end up in a landfill.
Other options for using leaves include spreading them over landscape plantings as a protective mulch from harsh winter temperatures, or using them as a weed barrier for spring plantings in vegetable gardens or to protect ornamental shrubs.
Have you ever considered starting a compost pile? Now is a good opportunity, as you can use the green grass clippings and brown leaves in alternating layers. They will be ready for use next spring, but be sure to locate any compost piles where runoff from rain or snow melt will not contribute nutrients to nearby drainage ditches or streams.
Avoid placing leaves and grass clippings along stream banks. The leaves can mat and may cause plants currently stabilizing the stream bank to weaken or die. Should a heavy rain or snow melt event occur, the stream banks could erode. Stream bank erosion contributes sediment and nutrients to any receiving water body it is connected to.
Take a minute when visiting with neighbors and friends to remind them to do their part in managing leaves and yard waste appropriately, not only this fall but year-round. Every little bit does help to keep nutrients where they can be effectively used by desired plants, out of water bodies and the environment.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.