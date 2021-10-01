Eco Talk: As leaves fall, here's how to handle them responsibly

The fall season is often associated with foliage. The changing of leaf colors begins this time of year as temperatures start to cool and the length of the day shortens. The spectacular views available throughout the Finger Lakes draw both local residents and tourists to leaf peep!

Leaf peeping is described as traveling, usually by car, to observe Mother Nature’s paint brush at work. I have spoken with people who have traveled from other parts of the U.S. and even Europe just to follow the changing color along the East Coast from north to south.

If seems that some trees are losing their leaves early this year. They are turning brown and dropping off the trees. Our changing weather and climate may have a role in disrupting the gradual fall color change. Climate scientists are warning that the warmer fall temperatures we are experiencing will postpone leaf color change, and may prevent some of the vivid color development as well.

Have you noticed that some trees lose their leaves before others do? This is often related to the species of tree. There are a few tree species that hold their leaves well into the fall and early winter, which can make cleanup a challenge.