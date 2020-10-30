Eco Talk: As winter approaches, take care with mothballs

Cold temperatures are on the way and with the change of season, I suspect many of us are looking for our cold weather gear and perhaps preparing our landscaping for the upcoming winter months. I can still recall the distinct odor of mothballs on my grandmother’s winter coat. Mothballs and moth flakes have been used to protect clothing against clothes moths since the 1940s.

There are two types of clothes moths found worldwide. The webbing clothes moth (Tineola bisselliella) are the most common in the Northeast, but the case-making clothes moth (Tinequ pellionhella) can also be a problem. Clothes moth adults fly around looking for a place to lay their eggs. This is generally clothing that contains animal fibers, such as wool, silk, fur, feathers, felt and even leather. Cloths moths can cause damage to taxidermy mounts as well.

Once the female lays 100 to 400 eggs, it can take four to 10 days for them to hatch into larvae depending on temperature and humidity. It is the larvae, which are about half an inch long, that will chew on the animal fibers, creating damage. They tend to be a problem on garments that are left undisturbed for long periods of time or have not been thoroughly cleaned prior to extended storage. The larvae can stay on clothing and cause damage for 24 to 30 months!