Eco Talk: As winter approaches, take care with mothballs

Cold temperatures are on the way and with the change of season, I suspect many of us are looking for our cold weather gear and perhaps preparing our landscaping for the upcoming winter months. I can still recall the distinct odor of mothballs on my grandmother’s winter coat. Mothballs and moth flakes have been used to protect clothing against clothes moths since the 1940s.
There are two types of clothes moths found worldwide. The webbing clothes moth (Tineola bisselliella) are the most common in the Northeast, but the case-making clothes moth (Tinequ pellionhella) can also be a problem. Clothes moth adults fly around looking for a place to lay their eggs. This is generally clothing that contains animal fibers, such as wool, silk, fur, feathers, felt and even leather. Cloths moths can cause damage to taxidermy mounts as well.
Once the female lays 100 to 400 eggs, it can take four to 10 days for them to hatch into larvae depending on temperature and humidity. It is the larvae, which are about half an inch long, that will chew on the animal fibers, creating damage. They tend to be a problem on garments that are left undisturbed for long periods of time or have not been thoroughly cleaned prior to extended storage. The larvae can stay on clothing and cause damage for 24 to 30 months!
Since mothballs have been around for a long time, some people falsely believe they are harmless. But they are a pesticide and should be treated as such. Mothballs contain one of two chemicals: naphthalene or paradichlorobenzene. Both start as a solid that then turns into a gas when exposed to air. It is because of this chemical reaction of changing from a solid to a gas that they are stored and used in sealed containers, ensuring the gas vapor does not escape.
Support Local Journalism
Since mothballs are a pesticide, they must be used according to the directions on the container’s label. Using them or any other pesticide outside of the label directions puts you, others and the environment at risk. When you smell mothballs, you are actually breathing the chemical vapors and breathing in a pesticide.
It seems that each year Cornell Cooperative Extension receives a call from a homeowner looking to control something other than moths in either their attic or basement, or on their landscape, and wanting to know if mothballs will work. The answer is no! Again, as a pesticide, mothballs are labeled for use in controlling clothes moths, and need to be used in a sealed area or container. To place mothballs in attics or basement crawl spaces is not effective against any unwanted pests of any size.
When mothballs are placed in the open inside a building, the vapor is released and anyone inside will breathe the vapor. This vapor is toxic, and long-term exposure may cause serious health problems. According to the National Pesticide Information Center, exposure to mothballs can lead to headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, eye and nose irritations, and coughing. More serious effects from longer-term exposure include liver and kidney damage. Mothballs are not, nor were they ever intended to be animal repellents.
Mothballs have also been inappropriately used in an attempt to keep outdoor pests away from landscaping. While the smell may annoy pesky mammals like mice and voles, over time they ignore the scent or some will even move the mothballs out of the way. In addition to the potential negative impact on the environment, mothballs in the landscape can become an attractive nuisance for curious children and pets.
According to the Pet Poison Hotline (petpoisonhelpline.com/poison) cats are sensitive to the toxic effects of mothballs, with dogs more likely to eat them. There are many signs of mothball poisoning in our pets, one of which includes the animal’s breath smelling like mothballs. If you suspect poisoning from mothballs, contact your veterinarian immediately.
While mothballs are perfectly OK to use as directed to keep your clothes made with natural animal fibers safe from clothes moths, please consider how unsafe they are when used for other unlabeled and illegal uses. These are not some cute little white marbles that can be scattered around the foundation of your home, casually tossed into an attic or basement, or placed in a garden. They are in fact pesticides, and should be treated with the respect that is implied in the labeled directions for the benefit of the environment and everyone’s health.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!