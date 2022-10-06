Eco Talk: As you admire leaves, consider how to take care of them

As we approach fall, the anticipation of the foliage change is either taken for granted or breathtaking. The changing leaf color begins this time of year as temperatures start to cool and the length of day shortens. The spectacular views offered throughout the Finger Lakes draw both local residents and tourists for the annual ritual of leaf peeping!

Leaf peeping is described as traveling, usually by car, to observe Mother Nature’s paint brush at work. I have spoken with people who have travelled from other parts of the U.S. and even Europe just to follow the changing color along the East Coast from north to south.

It seems that some trees are losing their leaves early again this year. As the trees understand the growing season is drawing to an end, they will start to shed excess leaves. Also, the changing weather and climate may be disrupting some of the traditional gradual fall color change. Climate scientists are warning the warmer fall temperatures we are experiencing will postpone leaf color change, and may prevent some of the vivid color development as well.

I have also noticed that some tree species lose their leaves before others do. Yet there are some tree species that hold their leaves well into the fall and early winter, which can make cleanup a challenge.

As a reminder, all yard waste, including leaves, grass clippings and other organic yard waste, needs to be handled properly year-round. Proper disposal of yard waste will protect the environment from nutrients that may leach out should they be raked and placed in piles. Piles of leaves and grass clippings have the potential to compress and will generate a leachate during decomposition that can contain high levels of nutrients.

Any yard waste that is placed or finds its way into or along a streambank, road ditch or storm sewer drain can cause contamination when it enters a water body. The result of nutrients entering a water body have potential environmental impacts. These impacts may include the addition of unnecessary nutrients, possibly tipping the balance to allow for a harmful algal bloom, increased aquatic plant growth inhibiting recreation, or even a fish kill due to oxygen being depleted from the water.

There are several environmentally conscious ways to manage yard waste that will result in an environmentally friendly yard and protect water quality.

One of the simplest ways to manage yard waste is to leave grass clippings on the lawn and mow over fallen leaves to shred them on the lawn. Together these are called green manure, and when fully decomposed it will provide necessary nutrients to fertilize the lawn naturally. Thus, it eliminates the need for additional commercial fertilizer applications.

With these "free" nutrients, there is no need to bag and drag the bags to the curb or a disposal location. Every community has a different method of handling yard waste, so be sure to check with your trash hauler or municipality ahead of time. Please make every effort to keep yard waste from entering any waste stream that may end up in a landfill.

Other options for using leaves include spreading them over landscape plantings as a protective mulch from harsh winter temperatures, and using them as a weed barrier for spring plantings in vegetable gardens, or to protect ornamental shrubs.

Have you ever considered starting a compost pile? Now is a good time to begin, as you can use the green grass clippings and brown leaves in alternating layers. They will be ready for use next spring, but be sure to locate any compost piles where runoff from rain or snowmelt will not contribute nutrients to nearby drainage ditches or streams.

Avoid placing leaves and grass clippings along stream banks. The leaves can mat and may cause plants currently stabilizing the stream bank to weaken or die. Should a heavy rain or snowmelt event occur, the stream banks could erode. Stream bank erosion contributes sediment and nutrients to any receiving water body it is connected to.

Take time this fall to enjoy some local leaf peeping and perhaps spend a minute when visiting with neighbors and friends to remind them to do their part in managing leaves and yard waste appropriately not only this fall, but year-round. Every little bit does help to keep nutrients where they can be effectively used by desired plants and out of water bodies and the environment.