Eco Talk: Awareness key to keeping out invasive species

I hope you will join me in recognizing New York Invasive Species Awareness Week beginning June 6 and running through June 12 this year. The purpose of NYISAW, according to the website (nyis.info/nyisaw), is “to promote knowledge and understanding of invasive species and the harm they can cause.”

There are 51 species listed as invasive on the NYISAW website. There include aquatic and land animals, plants, insects and diseases. The largest category is terrestrial plants, listing 16 different species. Several of them I have written about in this column, and several might surprise you as being listed since they seem very common. Those that surprised me are garlic mustard and multiflora rose.

According to invasive.org, “an invasive species is a non-native species whose introduction causes or is likely to cause economic harm, environmental harm, or harm to human health. The term 'invasive' is used for the most aggressive species. These species grow and reproduce rapidly, causing major disturbance to the areas in which they are present.”

Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Invasive Plants & Pests website (gardening.cals.cornell.edu/garden-guidance) indicates invasive plants are among the top causes of biodiversity loss across the globe. Gardeners can be part of the solution by slowing the spread of invasive plants in cultivated landscapes.

Burning bush, a popular landscape plant because of its red fall colors, is considered invasive. Cornell’s website suggests Fothergilla gardenias as an alternative to burning bush. I have burning bush in my landscape and now realize I need to assess its continued presence given that it is overgrown and in need of significant pruning. If you too are concerned about what might be lurking in your landscape, take a look at the website for more information.

Plants that live on the land are not the only invasive species. If you have been reading Eco Talk for a while you may recall that hydrilla, a waterborne weed, has been identified in Cayuga Lake. While not proven how it became established off the shore of Aurora, some have speculated it may have come from an aquarium.

Aquarium owners and water gardeners are encouraged to use only native plants in these water features and to never dispose of unwanted plant material, like hydrilla, or animals, such as fish or turtles, in a natural water body.

Also, fisherman/anglers are encouraged to dispose of any unused bait properly. The best way is to bury the unwanted bait or put it in the trash. Bait should never be put into a stream or lake.

Previous Eco Talk columns have discussed the identification and spread of the emerald ash borer. It is now evident how this tiny metallic insect has destroyed most native ash trees lining our city and village streets. This tiny brilliant green beetle is native to northeastern Asia. Female beetles lay eggs in bark crevices of ash trees, the larvae feed underneath the bark of ash trees, and they emerge as adults in one to two years. In the past five years, our ash trees have gone from seemingly thriving to dead skeletons lining the streets waiting to be removed. Please use caution when moving firewood, especially if it is from an ash tree, to reduce the potential of spreading this and other pests.

As we recognize New York Invasive Species Awareness Week, a number of organizations have planned educational events and activities. The week-long campaign offers statewide events focused on invasive species that include removal projects, guided hikes and paddle events, presentations by experts, webinars, citizen science trainings and film screenings. More information can be found on the NYISAW website, with a local schedule of events found through the Finger Lakes PRISM (Partnerships for Regional Invasive Species Management) at fingerlakesinvasives.org.

Invasives.org estimates that the U.S. suffers economic losses in the billions each year due to exotic invasive species, and approximately 42% of the threatened or endangered species are at risk due to non-native invasive species.

Consider taking some time during NYISAW to examine your surrounding for possible invasive species. If left uncontrolled they will be harder and more expensive to control, in addition to potentially decreasing your ability to enjoy outdoor recreational activities on both land and water.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

