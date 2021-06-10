Eco Talk: Be on lookout for spotted lanternfly nymphs

Now that SLF has made its way to the Finger Lakes we need to prepare for the implications of its establishment. While a lot is known about SLF in its native range of China, India, and Vietnam, there is much to learn about it in the northeastern United States.

There is little doubt that SLF is a problem and one that is expanding in spite of everyone’s efforts and vigilance. While SLF is a threat here, especially to the thriving Finger Lakes wine industry, we can learn from the experiences of our neighbors to the south.

The first step is to keep an eye out for the pest. If you think you have discovered SLF, take pictures and email the pictures with location and other pertinent information to spottedlanternfly@agriculture.ny.gov or you can report it Cornell Cooperative Extension or Soil and Water Conservation District for assistance reporting.

Next, if you have summer travel plans look at maps identifying where SLF is located. If you are going through those areas take some time to understand how this pest can hitch a ride on or in your vehicle. Pennsylvania has a “Spotted Lanternfly Checklist for Residents” that helps you prevent spread. I travel through the SLF quarantine area to visit family and always pull the checklist out to make sure I am not bringing a hitchhiker back with me.