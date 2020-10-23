Eco Talk: Be on lookout for spotted lanternfly

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect that is visually interesting, but has both environmental and economic concerns. First identified in Pennsylvania in 2014, it has since spread. It is yet to become established in the Finger Lakes, but there is a good chance for establishment in New York in the near future.
This invasive pest is native to China, India and Vietnam. When accidentally introduced to Korea, it became a major pest, attacking an estimated 65 different plant species. Of those 65 species, about 25 either grow naturally or are agricultural crops in the U.S. An updated list of preferred North American plants was released in August and is available for reference at senecacountycce.org.
The spotted lanternfly adult measures 1 inch long and half an inch wide at rest. The wings covering the body are gray with black spots. When the underwings are exposed, patches of red and black with a white band are visible. The head and legs are black, and the body is yellow with black bands resembling a lantern. Young lanternflies, called nymphs, hatch from eggs laid by the adult female. The nymphs are black with white spots and develop red patches as they grow into adults. Color photos of the spotted lanternfly, at various life stages, are on the USDA Pest Alert website and the state Department of Environmental Conservation's website.
The spotted lanternfly moves by walking, jumping and even flying short distances. Any long-distance spread or movement is from people moving materials infested with egg masses. The spotted lanternfly prefers to lay its eggs on the smooth surfaces of tree trunks; however, any smooth surface, such as brick, stone, wood pallets, firewood and even dead plants will do. The egg masses are yellow-brown in color but become covered with a gray, waxy coating before they hatch into nymphs.
The spotted lanternfly prefers the “tree of heaven” (Ailanthus altissima), an invasive tree originally introduced from China in the 1700s as an ornamental tree. This tree is commonly referred to as Chinese sumac or stinking sumac and grows rapidly, reaching a height of 80 feet. When the leaves and other plant parts are crushed a foul smell is produced, which has been described to smell like cat urine or burnt peanut butter.
Recent social media posts from areas with established spotted lanternfly populations have increased concerns about pets playing with and eating them. While this insect does not bite or sting humans, pets or wildlife, their mouth parts can pierce leaves, stems and even wood to feed on the sap.
Research is underway to determine if these insects can accumulate toxic compounds from some of the plants they feed on. Their favorite host, the tree of heaven, produces a toxic compound, ailanthone. Researchers believe that this compound makes the insect unpalatable to predators such as birds. This potential accumulation of a toxic compound is similar to monarch butterflies feeding on poisonous milkweed to avoid predation.
Researchers have yet to find evidence that any animal has become seriously injured or died from eating spotted lanternflies. It has been observed that some birds throw up after eating the insects, but there is also a rising number of birds eating them. Penn State University is currently conducting a study on birds as a potential predator of spotted lanternflies.
Social media posts are raising concern that pets are being poisoned after eating or walking on either alive or squished spotted lanternflies. Veterinarians in Pennsylvania indicate that curious pets have eaten them, with some experiencing an upset stomach, drooling or loss of appetite. This reaction is because these insects are not part of the pet’s normal diet, and pet owners should discourage their consumption.
I have observed small established populations in Pennsylvania while traveling, and was shocked by their numbers. I was so alarmed that I moved my car to the middle of one parking lot to avoid any unintended hitchhikers, and have since completed an online course offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for businesses and utilize their spotted lanternfly checklist for residents found at agriculture.pa.gov/spottedlanternfly. I do not want to introduce this devastating pest to the Finger Lakes, and I hope those who are traveling through areas with spotted lanternflies will take steps to prevent its introduction to New York as well.
More information about spotted lanternflies can be found at senecacountycce.org. In the meantime, keep a keen eye for this pest. They will hitch a ride, and seem to be attracted to open car windows!
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
