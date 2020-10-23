Eco Talk: Be on lookout for spotted lanternfly

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect that is visually interesting, but has both environmental and economic concerns. First identified in Pennsylvania in 2014, it has since spread. It is yet to become established in the Finger Lakes, but there is a good chance for establishment in New York in the near future.

This invasive pest is native to China, India and Vietnam. When accidentally introduced to Korea, it became a major pest, attacking an estimated 65 different plant species. Of those 65 species, about 25 either grow naturally or are agricultural crops in the U.S. An updated list of preferred North American plants was released in August and is available for reference at senecacountycce.org.

The spotted lanternfly adult measures 1 inch long and half an inch wide at rest. The wings covering the body are gray with black spots. When the underwings are exposed, patches of red and black with a white band are visible. The head and legs are black, and the body is yellow with black bands resembling a lantern. Young lanternflies, called nymphs, hatch from eggs laid by the adult female. The nymphs are black with white spots and develop red patches as they grow into adults. Color photos of the spotted lanternfly, at various life stages, are on the USDA Pest Alert website and the state Department of Environmental Conservation's website.