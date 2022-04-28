Eco Talk: Before clearing your garden, think of the bees

The nice weather last weekend prompted me to start gardening. As I started to rake leaves and clear a path for the emerging perennials, I thought about the potential damage I might be causing beneficial insects, and instead dug out dandelions out of the lawn.

I thought I might follow up with a little more detail from last week’s Eco Talk column, which introduced the concept of a messy garden and how leaving dried plant material standing or in place can aid pollinators, especially for bees.

The Pollinator Network at Cornell University in a 2015 survey identified 416 bee species and over 110 wild bee species visiting flower blossoms in orchards across New York state.

During the summer-like temperatures last weekend, I saw bumblebees foraging and even saw several cabbage white butterflies flitting about! Butterflies and moths are also important pollinators and depending on the species, they too may be using your garden to overwinter.

Fritillary butterflies are a family of butterflies, mostly orange and black in color, that visit violets, where the female lays her eggs. The larvae hide in the leaf litter over the winter and wait for the violets to emerge in the spring to start the cycle over again.

Some butterflies, such as the eastern black swallowtail, spend the winter hidden in plain sight. If you know what you are looking for, you can spot them! They overwinter as a pupa attached to a dried stem resembling a dried leaf or broken branch. If you are too anxious to clean up the garden, you could be removing these graceful creatures from your landscape.

Many bumblebees and some other ground-nesting bees emerge now, when trees and shrubs are flowering, but they also need place to go to when night temperatures dip below 50 degrees. Some wild bees actually nest in dead stems for the winter, and leaving leaf litter in place provides protection against late-season cold temperatures and frosts. These same dead leaves could be providing shelter for fireflies and other beetles such as ladybugs. Did you know ladybugs are a member of the beetle family, rather than a bug?

According to the Xerces Society, a science-based nonprofit organization that protects wildlife through the conservation of invertebrates and their habitats, mid- to late April is the earliest to consider cutting back perennials and clearing debris from the garden. If you choose to start clearing early, recognize that some important bee species, such as sweat bees, do not become active until temperatures are much warmer in May.

Sweat bees are an important native bee species that nest in the ground. They are not aggressive toward people unless they are disturbed. I am always fascinated watching these small metallic-colored bees work flowers collecting pollen. Their name comes from their attraction to perspiration, which provides them moisture and salts.

Seventy percent of the native bees in New York are ground-nesting. When you disturb the soil by tilling or applying layers of mulch, you may disrupt these important pollinators. Newly hatched bumblebees leave their underground nest in the fall and burrow into leaf litter and loose soil to overwinter. Another ground-nesting bee is the squash bee. This bee is similar in appearance to a honeybee, but rather than live socially in a hive, the squash bee builds its nest in the ground below squash and pumpkin plants in your garden.

For those areas you feel compelled to clean up, a very general rule of thumb is to wait until you need to regularly mow the lawn. This gives some overwintering insects time to wake up and get moving. If at all possible, wait until fruit trees, such as apple trees, finish blooming, which is about mid-May. Finally, waiting until late May or when it is safe to plant tomatoes outside will ensure all pollinators and other beneficial insects have awoken from their long winter nap.

I feel we have convinced ourselves that having a perfectly clean and orderly garden is ideal. However, Mother Nature wants something different. Consider leaving less visible gardens messy for the benefit of the pollinators and other over-wintering beneficial insects if you want cleaner gardens for the public to see. Or perhaps place a garden sign about providing pollinator habitat in your messy garden?

When and where possible, leave garden areas messy year-round. It is amazing how plants will grow through the mess and by mid-summer, you and others won’t see it.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0