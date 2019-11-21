We are quickly approaching Thanksgiving, and this is the time of year that most refrigerators tend to be cleaned out to make room for the pre- and post-feast fixings. Several online surveys indicated that over half of us cleaned our refrigerator within the last six months, while 10% cleaned it about a year ago and almost 12% were surprised that the refrigerator needed to be cleaned.
There are many guides on how to clean a refrigerator discovered through a search of the internet, most of which suggest using hot water and baking soda for cleaning, in addition to cleaning up spills as soon as possible. Most refrigerators tend to be cleaned once or twice a year, and it usually takes either a bad smell or spill to start the process.
According to SaveTheFood.com, a family of four spends approximately $1,500 a year on food not eaten. This uneaten food usually ends up in a landfill. SaveTheFood.com also estimates that food waste in our landfills has an environmental impact, contributing more to climate change than all the cars in the state of Georgia.
There are small changes we can make that will have lasting impacts on the amount of food wasted in our individual households. Plus, they save money, too! First, plan meals before food shopping and follow the shopping list; next, plan portion amounts and save leftovers for meals throughout the week; and be sure to properly store or freeze food items to prevent them from spoiling and needing to be trashed.
So, we have talked about food waste reduction in our homes, but what about the food waste that is generated in restaurants? I have always considered the answer to be composting. But an Ohio State University researcher learned that diners waste far less food when they are educated about the harm their leftovers inflict on the environment. However, when diners were told that the food they would be leaving was going to be composted instead of landfilled, the educational benefit disappears.
When the city of Costa Mesa, California, offered some residents curbside recycling and compost pickup, research found that in addition to keeping food waste out of its landfill, residents also began paying more attention to other environmentally sound practices. Some of the new behaviors included taking shorter showers, planning meals before shopping and unplugging electronics when not in use. When the researchers looked into this further, they concluded when people think about one waste (in this case, food waste), they seem to want to manage other wastes (such as water and energy).
Those traveling to New York City and over the Queensboro Bridge might be surprised to learn significant amounts of food scraps are being collected and composted rather than transported for landfilling. Since 1993, the Department of Sanitation for New York City has worked to convince New Yorkers to compost. In 2013, the city started with curbside collection, handing out brown bins for food scraps to both homeowners and apartment buildings. In addition to curbside collection, there are other locations residents can drop off food scraps. Also, the city is now partnering with nonprofits to help spread the composting message.
It is estimated that 30% of the trash in New York City is compostable. One of the main benefits of composting is keeping this “beneficial trash” out of valuable landfill space and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In 2017, one organization processed over 848,000 pounds of food scraps. The composting process takes between five to six months to complete and once the compost process is finished, the compost is used in city parks and community gardens.
Back home in central New York, each of us can make our own contributions to reducing food waste and greenhouse gas emissions resulting from food waste when landfilled. Consider some of the tips offered above and perhaps consider composting as an alternative to the trash can. Anyone interested in composting their food waste will find useful information from Cornell University at cwmi.css.cornell.edu/smallscale.htm.
Others may find vermiculture of interest. Vermiculture is using worms to eat and digest our food scraps, and more information can be found at cwmi.css.cornell.edu/vermicompost.htm. Gardeners who use vermiculture find both the liquid (compost tea) and worm compost beneficial.
As we prepare for the upcoming holiday season, whether cleaning the refrigerator or fully utilizing any leftovers before they spoil, we can each be mindful of the impact food waste has on both the environment and our pocketbook, and take steps to reduce it.