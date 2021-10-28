Eco Talk: Big bluestem and the benefits of native plants

When working for Cornell Cooperative Extension, you never know what the next phone call or email may be about — or, when searching for the answer, where the trail will take you!

I recently received an inquiry about big bluestem. Because it is not grown as a commodity like corn and soybeans, I needed to complete some research about this warm season, native, bunching grass, which is used for conservation plantings.

I recall visiting a research facility near Corning in the 1980s. This facility is one of 25 USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Plant Material Centers located across the U.S. According to the USDA website, PMCs are located in “ecologically distinct areas with the purpose of evaluating plants and vegetative technologies to support USDA conservation programs and practices. PMCs​ find vegetative solutions to reduce soil erosion, increase cropland soil health and productivity, improve water quality, produce forage and biomass, improve air quality, improve wildlife habitat (including pollinator habitat), restore wetlands, protect streambank and riparian areas, and stabilize coastal areas."

Big Flats Plant Materials Center, located near Corning, was established in 1940 on 203 acres of land, serving six Northeast states: Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. The area Big Flats serves has significant metropolitan areas in addition to areas that are rural but are ecologically and agriculturally important. Forests are predominant, but there are also grasslands, plateaus, coastal zones and wetlands. The ecosystem services provided by these natural areas include protecting water supplies, buffering shorelines, streams and rivers, and sequestering carbon in soils and vegetation.

Agriculture in the Northeast region is diverse, both in size of operations but also types of farms. Additionally, commercial fishing and forestry products are significant contributors to the Northeast’s economy. At Big Flats PMC, plants and plant-based technologies have been developed for improving forage production, creating and enhancing buffers, stabilizing streambanks, cover crop species selection and establishment, improving soil health and soil health practices, establishing living snow fences and windbreaks, and establishing pollinator habitat. The information generated is shared through a network that includes soil and water conservation districts, universities and other agencies.

So how does this answer the big bluestem question? The USDA Plant Materials Program website provides a listing of conservation plant releases from the 25 PMCs, and big bluestem is listed 19 different times. "Kaw" was the first big bluestem to be released in 1950 from the PMC located in Kansas. Its benefits include planting in pastures and for erosion control. Kaw was the result of extensive plant breeding efforts that began in 1935 when plants were collected from the Flint Hills Prairie south of Manhattan, Kansas.

In 1986, Niagara big bluestem was released by the Big Flats PMC. It was bred using native big bluestem plants collected along the Buffalo creek in Elma, in Erie County. These plants were once part of the prairies that covered the eastern U.S.

Niagara outperforms big bluestem varieties from the Midwest, such as Kaw, and can be grown as far south as Tennessee and west to Kansas; however, it is recommended to be grown from West Virginia to Maine. Niagara is a native perennial warm season bunch grass that grows 6 to 8 feet tall with an extensive root system. The plant tolerates high temperatures and dry conditions, plus it does not need phosphorus. It will grow best on well-drained, loamy soils, but will grow on drier soils, making it well-suited for erosion control and revegetation of droughty locations. It also tolerates acidic soil and, as a native plant, it provides exceptional wildlife habitat.

As wildlife habitat Niagara provides shelter for nesting birds, who also eat the seeds. It also provides a high-quality forage when managed in pastures, especially when rotationally grazed, and for dry hay. Niagara will regrow quickly after being grazed, and has no known disease problems.

Niagara is also used in landscape plantings, with other native plants, and can serve as a border for gardens because of its height.

As we move to use more native plants in our landscape, you may want to consider Niagara big bluestem — just as the person who contacted us was! If interested in using it for conservation purposes, contact the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District located on County House Road in Sennett for more information. For landscape plantings, purchase seed online, plus some local greenhouses and plant nurseries have potted plants available for purchase. Thanks for joining me on this quest for knowledge about big bluestem.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

