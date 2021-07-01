Eco Talk: Cayuga County electronics, chemical collections scheduled for fall

Mark your calendars and save the dates for two fall collection events organized by the Cayuga Recycles partners! The Home Electronics Collection event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, with registration opening on Aug. 1. The Household Hazardous Chemical Collection event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16, with registration opening on Sept. 1.

If you have some items you no longer need and know they should not be disposed of in the trash, these two collection events are an opportunity to safely dispose of them in an environmentally responsible manner.

These events are again being planned for Cayuga County residents and are organized to keep everyone safe during a continuing global pandemic. Many of the precautions used during the 2020 collection events are still being implemented, including social distancing.

Registration for Cayuga Recycles events has been required for all collection events since 2020. This allows the Cayuga Recycles partners to have a secure and controlled location that provides for social distancing and would enable contract tracing should a COVID-19 issue arise from or be associated with any of the collection events. Once successfully registered, the location of the event will be sent to all registrants.