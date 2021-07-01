Eco Talk: Cayuga County electronics, chemical collections scheduled for fall

Mark your calendars and save the dates for two fall collection events organized by the Cayuga Recycles partners! The Home Electronics Collection event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, with registration opening on Aug. 1. The Household Hazardous Chemical Collection event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16, with registration opening on Sept. 1.
If you have some items you no longer need and know they should not be disposed of in the trash, these two collection events are an opportunity to safely dispose of them in an environmentally responsible manner.
These events are again being planned for Cayuga County residents and are organized to keep everyone safe during a continuing global pandemic. Many of the precautions used during the 2020 collection events are still being implemented, including social distancing.
Registration for Cayuga Recycles events has been required for all collection events since 2020. This allows the Cayuga Recycles partners to have a secure and controlled location that provides for social distancing and would enable contract tracing should a COVID-19 issue arise from or be associated with any of the collection events. Once successfully registered, the location of the event will be sent to all registrants.
When registering, you will be able to choose a timeslot to attend the event. This should reduce wait times, but may limit the number of vehicles and households participating, as there is only a certain number of time slots available. Once you are registered, you will receive an email confirming the location of the event, as the locations may be changing from past events.
Now is a good time to start sorting items you plan to bring to the fall collection events. I always seem to run into someone after an event who said they planned to bring something, but it was buried in the garage and they neglected to dig it out.
Items that will be accepted at the Home Electronics Collection event on Sept. 25 include all computer and associated equipment, TVs and microwave ovens, to name a few. Also being accepted will be hearing aid batteries and other button cell batteries. Please, no alkaline batteries! Fluorescent tube light bulbs and small Freon appliances under 40 pounds, such as window air conditioners, dehumidifiers, dorm-size refrigerators and wine chillers, will also be accepted. Once again, confidential document shredding will be provided.
The Household Hazardous Chemical Collection event on Oct. 16 will accept pesticides (chemicals that kill weeds, insects and fungus); oil-based paints (these are paints that you clean with paint thinners or turpentine); mercury or "quicksilver" (often found in thermometers and barometers); driveway sealer; gasoline mixtures; pool chemicals; photograph-developing chemicals; home chemistry sets; mothballs and household cleaning products. Please do not bring latex or water-based paint. Latex paint can be dried out and disposed of in the trash.
As you begin to prepare for these two events, more information can be found on the Cayuga County Planning Department’s website at cayugacounty.us/699/Solid-Waste-Management-and-Recycling, or call Peggy Lillie with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County at (315) 255-1183. Also, this column will provide more details as registration and the events draw near.
These collection events, for Cayuga County residents, are funded by the Cayuga County Legislature and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, with additional support from Nucor Steel. Cayuga Recycles manages the events through Cayuga County’s Solid Waste Management Program Office, with assistance provided by the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County provides educational outreach and registration services.
The proper disposal of hazardous materials, both electronic and chemical, protects the environment, our community and human health. Thank you to everyone who takes the time to participate in these events, both past and future.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.