With spring around the corner and spring cleaning on your to-do list, you may have discovered some old electronics tucked away and now wonder what to do with them? Bring them from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1, to the Cayuga County Spring Electronics Recycling event. The location will be provided upon registration.

Electronic items accepted at the event include out-of-date, broken or no longer used computers, keyboards, microwave ovens, fax machines, flatbed scanners, desk-size photocopiers, cellphones, pagers, gaming systems, radios and all the power supply cords connecting these items to the electric receptacle. Basically anything that plugs into the wall is eligible to come in.

Sunnking is a business based in Brockport, and it makes electronics recycling easy and convenient for communities throughout New York. Sunnking will be the main contact for Cayuga County residents this year. They will be taking any calls from residents looking to register over the phone, as well as any questions about the event, the registration process and accepted materials.

Sunnking has a policy to never send unprocessed materials to developing nations. Their complete electronics recycling process operates out of greater Rochester, focusing on efficient extraction and categorization of reusable materials. Be confident that your electronics will be recycled after you drop them off at this April 1 event.

There is no charge for this event. Registration is required for the event and the link will be available on the Cayuga County Planning Department’s Solid Waste Management and Recycling website, which can be found at cayugacounty.us/699/Solid-Waste-Management-and-Recycling. You can also access the registration page directly at sunnking.com/events/cayuga-04-01-23.

There are some items you cannot recycle at this event, including any electronics devices containing refrigerant such as air conditioning units, water coolers, dehumidifiers, refrigerators or wine chillers. For information about recycling these items containing Freon, visit cayugacounty.us/708/Freon-Appliance-Recycling-Options. Other items not being accepted at this April 1 event include large appliances (stoves, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers), common household batteries (AAA, AA, C, D, button cell, NiCad tool batteries) and devices containing mercury (thermostats, light bulbs, lamps, etc.). Household chemicals or tires will not be collected at this event. The Tire Round-Up will be scheduled for later in the year. Please hold household hazardous wastes (including batteries and light bulbs) for that event on Oct. 21. More information will be made available later this summer.

If you need more information about registration for this event, or help with items being accepted or not accepted, please first visit the Sunnking website at sunnking.com, then if you still have questions call Sunnking customer support at (585) 637-8365 or email office@sunnking.com.

Do you want to learn more about recycling, or do you have other items to recycle but don’t know how to recycle them? Visit RecycleRightNY.org to learn more about how to recycle in New York state. There are great resources on this website, and you can explore the New York State Recyclopedia. It’s exactly what it sounds like, an encyclopedia for recycling. Think of it as a search tool that provides reduction, reuse and recycling instructions for more than 300 common household items. You can enter keywords into the search bar to learn what to do with all the stuff you no longer need.

You don’t need the Recyclopedia to recycle your electronics if you remember that Cayuga County is sponsoring a free electronics recycling event on April 1! It’s a great way to feel good about taking responsibility and doing the right thing to support the reuse of natural resources and reduce the amount of materials going into landfills.