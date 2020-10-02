Eco Talk: Cayuga County household waste collection event coming up

What not to bring to the event? Please do not bring latex paint, also known as water-based paint. You can tell if it is latex, as the cleanup directions will say to clean with water. Call CCE for information on how to safely dispose of latex paint. We are no longer accepting alkaline batteries, which include AAA, AA, C, D and 9-volt batteries. These are no longer considered hazardous waste and can be disposed of in the trash. You may have noticed we are emphasizing fluorescent tubes as hazardous, as they can contain small amounts of mercury. The compact fluorescent bulbs, also known as CFLs, can be recycled at Lowe's and Home Depot, and will not be accepted on Oct. 17.