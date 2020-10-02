Eco Talk: Cayuga County household waste collection event coming up

Cayuga Recycles partners have experienced a busy fall recycling season in spite of COVID-19 precautions. It started with a June tire collection event, followed by small Freon appliances collection that saw near capacity registration, and a recent electronics/e-waste recycling event that reached capacity, collecting approximately 80,000 pounds, or filling the equivalent of three and a half 52-foot trailers.
Do you still have household chemicals, sometimes referred to as household hazardous wastes, that you are looking to responsibly dispose of? A HHW collection event for Cayuga County residents has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, and is a wonderful opportunity to properly dispose of common (and sometimes not so common) household chemicals for free.
As a COVID-19 precaution, preregistration is required to participate in this collection event. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County’s website is hosting the registration under the "Upcoming Events" tab. Those without access to a computer can call (315) 255-1183 ext. 238 for assistance. Please preregister soon, as the event is filling up and registration will close when full or on the close of business on Friday, Oct. 16.
Once registered, you will receive notification of the event’s location and a registration ticket, which we ask you to complete and bring with you. Also, you will be asked to wear a mask or face covering to protect those at the event who will be interacting with you. They, too, will be protecting you by wearing a face mask.
What is a HHW? According to the U.S. EPA website, epa.gov/hw/household-hazardous-waste-hhw, a household hazardous waste is any leftover household product that can catch fire, react or explode under certain circumstances, or any product that is corrosive or toxic. You can tell if any of the products you have fall into these categories by simply reading the label. This website also has tips for safe handling of household chemicals.
The importance of following the use directions on the label, along with storage and disposal, cannot be stressed enough. Improper disposal can pollute the environment and be a possible threat to human health. Never pour products down the drain or flush them down the toilet, as they can contaminate a septic system or wastewater treatment system. If improperly disposed of in the trash, they could harm sanitation workers.
Consider reducing the amount of products used in your home containing potentially hazardous materials. There are many products available today that are environmentally friendly and natural, or consider making your own products using common materials you may already have, as our grandparents did.
What to bring to the Oct. 17 event? Acceptable HHWs include: pesticides (chemicals that kill weeds, insects and fungus); oil-based paints (these are paints that you clean with paint thinners or turpentine); mercury or "quicksilver" (often found in thermometers and barometers); driveway sealer; gasoline mixtures; pool chemicals; photograph-developing chemicals; home chemistry sets; mothballs and household cleaning products.
We are also accepting fluorescent tube lights and ballasts; gas grill (small) propane tanks; smoke detectors and button cell batteries from hearing aids, cameras, etc.
What not to bring to the event? Please do not bring latex paint, also known as water-based paint. You can tell if it is latex, as the cleanup directions will say to clean with water. Call CCE for information on how to safely dispose of latex paint. We are no longer accepting alkaline batteries, which include AAA, AA, C, D and 9-volt batteries. These are no longer considered hazardous waste and can be disposed of in the trash. You may have noticed we are emphasizing fluorescent tubes as hazardous, as they can contain small amounts of mercury. The compact fluorescent bulbs, also known as CFLs, can be recycled at Lowe's and Home Depot, and will not be accepted on Oct. 17.
Please: no tires, ammunition, explosives, asbestos, radioactive waste or medical waste or sharps. Also, please leave the dogs and children at home; many people assist with this event and may be reaching into the vehicle. Let’s keep everyone safe.
The Cayuga County Household Hazardous Waste collection event is funded by the Cayuga County Legislature and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, with additional support from Nucor Steel. Cayuga Recycles manages the event through Cayuga County’s Solid Waste Management Program Office, with assistance provided by Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County provides educational outreach and registration services.
The proper disposal of hazardous materials protects the environment, our community and human health. Thank you to everyone who was able to recycle this fall.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
