Eco Talk: Cayuga County recycling events in the works

Have you been able to spend some time recently cleaning out the garage or other storage area, and are now wondering what to do with the many items you no longer need but know they should not be disposed of in the trash? If you can hold on to the items a little longer, there might be an opportunity to safely dispose of them in an environmentally responsible manner!
The Cayuga Recycles partners have started planning a series of recycling events that are tentatively being scheduled throughout the summer. These events will be different from previous recycling events offered to Cayuga County residents due to various COVID-19 guidelines and the strong desire to keep everyone safe and socially distanced.
One of the first changes you might notice is that preregistration will be required. This way we can have a secure and controlled location to allow for social distancing and will be able to complete contact tracing should a COVID-19 issue arise from or be associated with the recycling events.
With the preregistration, you will be able to choose a time slot to attend the event. This will reduce wait times, but will also limit the number of vehicles and households participating. Once you are registered, you will receive an email confirming the location of the event, as the locations may be changing from past events.
When arriving at the event, there will be minimal contact with event staff. Please follow all signage, as the number of volunteers will also be reduced. While there might be a few questions asked, the events will be targeted to specific items, such as tires only, Freon appliances only, etc. Please carefully read all information in the advertising and in the emails you receive! If you have questions, please call the number provided. We really do not want to disappoint anyone.
Some events will have a small fee or donation. It is no secret that everyone’s budgets are tight, and the fee/donation helps the Cayuga Recycles budget provide future events. Last fall, a second electronics recycling event was not held because the electronics budget was fully spent on the spring event. Many people are generous in providing donations, but the cost of recycling these materials responsibly has increased significantly over time.
Speaking of fees/donation requests, these will be in dollar amounts and the event sponsors are asking everyone to know what they are bringing and to have correct change, as we will not be making change.
Cayuga Recycles has announced its first recycling event of the season, which will be the annual tire roundup on June 27. Preregistration is required at reg.cce.cornell.edu/TireRound-Up2020_205 or by going to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County’s website, with arrival times from 8:30 a.m. through noon. There is a $1 fee for each tire under 30 inches in diameter. We are measuring the outside diameter. Tires between 31 and 36 inches are $5 each. The tires accepted should be from passenger cars and pickup trucks, with or without the rims.
Clean tires from farms that have been using them for holding bunk covers in place will be accepted; however, we are still not able to accept tractor tires. Farms with questions about bringing significant quantities of tires should call Jason Cuddeback at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District at (315) 252-0793.
Volunteers will again be on hand to unload the tires for you. There is a 40-tire limit per household and vehicle — no businesses, please. We ask that you bring the tires in fairly clean condition. Please take a few minutes to hose them off and allow them to dry. This way our volunteers can stay clean and dry for as long as possible. The driver will need to know the number of tires when arriving at the event and have the correct amount of money, as no change will be given.
Households are welcome to combine their tires for recycling. Again, number count and exact change are important, and we would welcome knowing if more than one household is in the total load.
If you have passenger car and light truck tires laying around, or know of someone who does, please consider disposing of them in a responsible manner rather than allowing them to continue to collect water and be a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes. Properly disposing of waste tires and reducing standing water on your property will help reduce the chance of being visited by those annoying mosquitoes, so we all can enjoy summer a little bit more.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
