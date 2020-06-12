Eco Talk: Cayuga County recycling events in the works

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have you been able to spend some time recently cleaning out the garage or other storage area, and are now wondering what to do with the many items you no longer need but know they should not be disposed of in the trash? If you can hold on to the items a little longer, there might be an opportunity to safely dispose of them in an environmentally responsible manner!

The Cayuga Recycles partners have started planning a series of recycling events that are tentatively being scheduled throughout the summer. These events will be different from previous recycling events offered to Cayuga County residents due to various COVID-19 guidelines and the strong desire to keep everyone safe and socially distanced.

One of the first changes you might notice is that preregistration will be required. This way we can have a secure and controlled location to allow for social distancing and will be able to complete contact tracing should a COVID-19 issue arise from or be associated with the recycling events.

With the preregistration, you will be able to choose a time slot to attend the event. This will reduce wait times, but will also limit the number of vehicles and households participating. Once you are registered, you will receive an email confirming the location of the event, as the locations may be changing from past events.