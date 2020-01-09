In last week’s Eco Talk, we announced the essay winners from Conservation Field Days, held at Emerson Park in September. This educational event is open to all sixth grade classes and offers a hands-on experience focused on topics related to the environment.
Upon their return to school, students wrote an essay based on their favorite presentation, which was then submitted to the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, the organizer of the Conservation Field Days event. This week, we are pleased to be able to recognize the second- and third-place winners, which are reprinted below.
(Editor’s note: The second-place essay below has been printed as submitted.)
"Ducks" by Lindsay Kennedy, Mrs. Campbell’s class at Emily Howland Elementary
I attended Conservation Field Day at Emerson Park on September 18th. I will be writing about the water fowl station. Three things I learned at the water fowl station are Dabbling ducks, Diving ducks, and their habitats which is the wetlands.
The first fact that I learned is that some ducks are called dabbling ducks. Dabbling ducks do not dive all the way under to get their food, they only dip their heads underwater. Some examples of Dabbling ducks are the Mallard and Gadwall ducks. The mallard can get farther down in the water then most of the dabbling ducks. The Mallards also are not native to America, they are native to Eurasia. The Gadwall ducks population is declining. People think its declining because Mallards and Gadwalls can breed and the Mallards might be fighting off the male Gadwalls for female Gadwalls. These are some facts about dabbling ducks.
The second fact that I have is about diving ducks. Diving ducks dive down under the water to get their food. An example of a diving duck is a red head duck. Redhead ducks will lay there eggs in other birds nest so they don’t have to raise their young. One other example of a diving duck is a bufflehead. Bufflehead ducks are the smallest diving duck. They also look for small holes to nest in. These are some facts about diving ducks.
The last fact that I have is about the ducks habitats. There habitat are wetland areas. The wetlands are a good place for ducks because there are many other animals. Including stuff that they eat. The wetlands also keep make water clean. They also stop floods from happening because they soak up extra water. These are some facts about wetlands.
I loved attending Field day at Emerson park. I learned so much about many animals. The most important thing that I learned at Conservation Field Day is that wetlands are very important to our environment. That is why wetlands and ducks are important. This helped me learn so much about my environment.
(Editor’s note: The third-place essay below has been printed as submitted.)
"How You Can Help Make Your Environment Safer" by Sophia Townsend, William H. Seward Elementary School
At the Conservation field days I learned about our water. I learned that there is algea in our water and if you drink it can cause nerve damage, liver damage, and it can make you very sick. One of the big things that gets the algea in to our lake is when there are open ditches and a lot of heavy rain that rain goes into the ditches and brings all of that muddy dirty water into our lake. One way we can help stop that is by hydroseeding the ditches so grass can grow over the ditches and we wont have that problem any more. Another thing is that there are two kinds of algea one type is good algea is called green algea is very good. The way you can tell if its good algea or bad algea is if you were to scoop up the green algea with a rake which is the good algea it would be really stringy hanging off the rake but if you were to take the bad algea and scoop it up with a rake you would not be able to even see it because it is microscoptic. When the bad algea is in the water it looks like green paint or pea soup. The three things to do when you see the algea is know it, avoid it, and report it and that is what I learned about our water at the conservation field days.
Congratulations to Lindsay and Sophia for writing these essays and sharing this information.