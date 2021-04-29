Eco Talk: Cayuga County tire collection a chance to minimize mosquitoes

In spite of the up and down temperatures this spring, we will soon be enjoying the outdoors with each other — and, unfortunately, the pesky mosquito.

As I have mentioned previously, everything in nature has a purpose. It just so happens that mosquitoes, while annoying to humans and other mammals, are an excellent food source for many birds. Hummingbirds happen to be one of the biggest consumers of mosquitoes.

The word "mosquito" is Spanish for "little fly." The female mosquito has a tube-like mouthpart, called a proboscis, that pierces the skin to consume blood. The small amount of blood they withdraw goes unnoticed. The saliva of the mosquito often causes an irritation to the skin. Some people are more allergic than others to the mosquito’s bite.

The New York Department of Health website reports there are about 70 different species of mosquitoes that call New York state home. Several of these species can transmit disease. Eastern equine encephalitis, or “triple E,” is rare but can be serious. Mosquitoes infected with triple E can infect people, horses and other mammals. When the population of infected mosquitoes becomes too large, the areas they inhabit are sprayed with an insecticide. West Nile virus, first found in New York in 1999, is also transmitted to humans and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.