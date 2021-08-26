Eco Talk: Cayuga County's fall electronics recycling event scheduled

Have you ever considered what went into the manufacturing of a TV? According to the website madehow.com, there are four basic parts: the exterior, made of injection molded plastic; the speaker system, made of metals and plastic; the picture screen; and finally, a complicated mass of electronics. Should the TV be an older-style, picture tube TV, the glass has a chemical coating containing lead, while newer flat-screen TVs have liquid crystal materials between two glass plates. The internal electronic components, which we see as “input” and “output” connections, are made of various metals, solder and silicon.

Through recycling, potentially hazardous materials are kept out of the waste stream that can end up in landfills. Recycling also conserves natural resources such as water and raw minerals mined from the ground, and avoids air and water pollution associated with the need to collect raw materials. Additionally, there are connections in all steps to greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global climate change.

Older-style computer monitors and televisions with picture tubes contain 4 to 8 pounds of lead in addition to other toxic materials. Newer flat-screen TVs and monitors contain less lead, but more mercury. According to the Electronics TakeBack Coalition website, 40% of the heavy metals like lead, mercury and cadmium in landfills comes from e-waste.

